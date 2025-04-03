Two air routes connect Đà Nẵng with Almaty and Yangon

ĐÀ NẴNG — The two newest air routes connecting Đà Nẵng with Almaty, Kazakhstan and Yangon, Myanmar have been launched, opening more tourism opportunities for visitors from the two promising markets and increasing the number of international flights to the central city to 52 flights each day.

The city’s tourism department said there will be four flights a week from Kazakhstan to Đà Nẵng, including two from Almaty and two from Astana, which will run in the high season from April to October.

Director of the department, Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh said the Almaty-Đà Nẵng air route will help expand the tourism market and offer stable growth for the city’s tourism industry.

It also connects Đà Nẵng with the other markets in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan, she said.

The department has been boosting links with Air Astana and travel agencies, Crystal Bay, Rustar DMC Việt Nam and Anex, to promote favourite destinations in Đà Nẵng and central Việt Nam, Hạnh said.

She added that the city’s tourism office plans to join a roadshow and the Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair in Kazakhstan in May.

Air Astana has started its regular Almaty-Đà Nẵng with four other flights from Almaty, Astana to Nha Trang and Phú Quốc.

Myanmar Airways International plans to bring tourists from Myanmar to Đà Nẵng and Việt Nam – one of five top favourite destinations in Asia – and will also be started flights this month.

On the occasion of the launch the Yangon-Đà Nẵng air route, the Đà Nẵng International Terminal Company (AHT) presented a donation to help Myanmar people following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

Đà Nẵng and Aktau City, Kazakhstan, inked an agreement on friendship and cooperation earlier this year.

A source from the Đà Nẵng International Airport Authority, said Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has listed its four weekly services to Đà Nẵng via Bangkok from June.