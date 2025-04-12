ITE HCMC 2025 to open in September, looking towards stronger tourism developement

HÀ NỘI — The International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC), the most prestigious and largest international tourism fair in Việt Nam and the lower Mekong region, will take place on September 4-6 at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.

Speaking at a press conference during the ongoing Việt Nam International Travel Mart, Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said that the ITE HCMC 2025 would be a meeting place for domestic and foreign tourism businesses, especially those from the lower Mekong countries, to seek partners and provide diverse products to customers.

At the expo, businesses and partners world have many opportunities to connect and cooperate in a professional, modern and vibrant trading space.

“The event is also a place for businesses to approach new products and business models, which develop firmly with sustainable tourism. At the same time, localities and businesses also have the opportunity to introduce typical products, unique experiences of Việt Nam in general and HCM City in particular to international visitors,” said Hòa.

He added ITE HCMC's Asia’s Best Trade Show 2024 title affirms the stature and quality of the event internationally.

It was proudly to be the only expo in Việt Nam with the International Buyers programme, playing an important role in promoting the flow of international tourists to the country.

The expo is said to be a bridge for trade between businesses, pushing demand for tourism services and an opportunity for Vietnamese localities to introduce and promote their destinations to international businesses and press.

It was also an in-depth forum, a place to update new trends and share important knowledge about the development of the tourism industry.

This year's edition is expected to feature more than 520 exhibitors and 50 Vietnamese localities and 240 high-end buyers from more than 30 countries and territories along with more than 28,000 visitors.

Organisers hoped to create 12,600 B2B meetings and business appointments between international and Vietnamese tourism businesses.

About 16 main activities will be held to connect trade including forums, conferences and workshops along with the participation of domestic media units as well as 60 international newspapers, travel bloggers and KOLs in the tourism sector.

“The ITE HCMC 2025 themed Sustainable Tourism, Vivid Experience is expected to be a model for the breakthrough and creativity of the Vietnamese tourism industry as the world economy is undergoing significant transformation," said Hòa. VNS