VITM Hà Nội draws 95,000 visitors and rakes in VNĐ180 billion in tourism sales

HÀ NỘI — After four days of the Việt Nam International Travel Mart 2025, tourism product sales revenue exceeded VNĐ180 billion (US$6,998,400).

The event attracted 95,000 visitors and offered 15,000 promotional tours and tourism products.

The fair drew nearly 4,500 Vietnamese and international tourism businesses, with more than 14,500 meetings held to foster cooperation.

A quick survey of participating units shows that tourism product sales at the fair reached over VNĐ180 billion in four days. 95 per cent of businesses achieved their goals at the event, with 7.6 per cent exceeding expectations. 92.9 per cent expressed satisfaction with the event’s activities.

Vũ Thế Bình, chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said that this year’s fair featured a large area dedicated to showcasing AI applications and automation in tourism.

The event yielded impressive results: 15 tech companies (domestic and international) collaborated to help build a tourism map for Việt Nam.

Twenty advanced solutions – including AI, robotics, and smart hotels – were presented to create an immersive journey for visitors.

There were 14 specialised TechTalk sessions, 6,000 experiential visitors, and 200 business opportunities initiated.

These efforts support Việt Nam’s goals for green and digital transformation in tourism, aligning with the Party’s national development strategies.

Vũ Thị Bích Huệ, PR & Marketing Manager at Flamingo Redtours, reported that highly discounted tours such as South Korea for VNĐ12.99 million, Beijing for VNĐ13.99 million, and heritage train routes like Quảng Bình – Quảng Trị for VNĐ5.42 million were the most popular. Destinations like Tân Trào also drew attention.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the high interest in our unique tours: for example, a 1-day ‘Live Like a Feudal Lord’ experience at Japan’s most famous ancient castle for VNĐ450 million; a brand-new Russia tour – Moscow with a Tsar’s Feast and Saint Petersburg – for VNĐ120 million; and the Machu Picchu – Mayan Sanctuary tour for VNĐ290 million,” said Huệ.

“These indicate that there is still demand from high-spending customers looking for unique experiences. What they care about most is finding a reputable, capable travel company. In fact, today a couple aged 55 from Hà Nội already signed up for the ‘Feudal Lord’ day tour.”

Trần Thị Bảo Thu, Marketing & Communications Director at Vietluxtour, shared that during the 4-day event, the company served tens of thousands of visitors. About 50 per cent inquired about domestic tour services, particularly cultural-historical tours in HCM City for the April 30 holiday.

Though many customers haven’t fully paid for their tours yet, the strong response and increased bookings for "hot" destinations like Sầm Sơn, Phú Quốc, the Biệt Động Sài Gòn tour, Taiwan (China), and Thailand indicate that Vietluxtour likely meet 30 per cent of its summer sales targets in the Hà Nội market through the VITM fair.

Looking ahead to travel trends, Thu said Hanoian customers are particularly interested in tours marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Việt Nam’s liberation and national reunification on April 30.

Nearly 30 per cent of customers focused on HCM City’s culture-history tours, which Vietluxtour offered at a 15 per cent discount for those who registered at the fair (April 10–13, 2025).

Bùi Thanh Tú, Marketing Director of BestPrice Travel, noted that their boothbecame a top destination for visitors.

In just four days, BestPrice welcomed over 10,000 visitors for experiences, consultations, and bookings, recording nearly 500 orders worth over VNĐ5 billion.

Their "Spin the Wheel – Win Every Time" activity was a major highlight, adding excitement throughout the event.

Young visitors were especially interested in the travel combos and tour packages offered at the BestPrice Travel booth.

“This year, we focused on expanding partnerships with international tourism promotion agencies. With support from JNTO (Japan), KTO (Korea), TTA (Taiwan, China), and Malaysia’s tourism board, BestPrice successfully introduced premium tour products and gave away over 1,000 exclusive gifts to tour-booking customers at the fair,” said Tú.

A Vietnam Airlines representative said the airline gave away eight domestic air tickets with zero fare and flexible travel dates throughout 2025.

Bamboo Airways also gave away twelve one-way zero-fare domestic tickets to lucky visitors, with three tickets awarded daily via a spinning wheel game.

Vũ Văn Minh, a lucky Hà Nội-based customer who won a free ticket from Vietnam Airlines said: “It’s my first time winning a 0 đồng ticket — I’m so happy! I plan to travel to Phú Quốc with my family. I attend VITM Hà Nội every year and find the event very professional, with diverse booths and attractive travel combos and tours.” — VNS