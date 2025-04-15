Hanoi recognises traditional craft villages and city -level OCOP products for 2024

The Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment on April 15 held a conference to announce official decisions and present certificates recognising traditional craft village titles and city-level OCOP (One Commune One Product) certifications for 2024.

Hanoi awarded the titles of “Traditional Craft”, “Traditional Craft Village”, and “Hanoi Craft Village” to 14 villages across the city. Among them, Van An Carpentry Village (Son Dong Commune, Son Tay Town), Hat Mon Carpentry Village (Hat Mon Commune, Phuc Tho District), and Chung Chan Garment Village (Van Tu Commune, Phu Xuyen District) were recognized as “Hanoi Craft Villages”.

Meanwhile, Co Chat Embroidery Village (Dung Tien Commune, Thuong Tin District), Gia Ha and Gia Thuong Leather Shoe Villages (Phu Yen Commune, Phu Xuyen District), and Quang Ba Lotus Tea Scenting Village (Quang An Ward, Tay Ho District) received the title of “Traditional Craft Village”.

The following trades have been awarded the title of “Hanoi Traditional Craft”: products made from com (young sticky rice) in Hang Than Street and bronze casting in Ngu Xa, both located in Truc Bach Ward, Ba Dinh District; kites from Ba Duong Noi Village in Hong Ha Commune, Dan Phuong District; gold and silver jewelry from Dinh Cong Village in Dinh Cong Ward, Hoang Mai District; com from Vong Village in Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District; and lotus tea scenting from Quang An in Quang An Ward, Tay Ho District.

Additionally, Hanoi has recognised 108 OCOP (One Commune One Product) products from 17 districts and towns, certified by the city’s People's Committee. These products have achieved 4-star status with the potential to be upgraded to five stars in 2024.

At the conference, Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, affirmed that the Department continues to implement Decision No. 282/QĐ-UBND dated January 15, 2025, issued by the Hanoi People's Committee. This decision approves the "Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Traditional Craft Villages in Hanoi from 2025 to 2030, with a Vision to 2050."

He also noted that the department is working to support the city in coordinating with the World Craft Council to secure recognition of at least two more Hanoi craft villages as members of the Global Creative Cities of Crafts Network in 2025.

The Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment has urged People's Committees at the district and commune levels to prioritise the development of traditional craft villages and occupations. This initiative aims to preserve and honour these crafts while integrating them with the growth of OCOP (One Commune One Product) products, creating new craft village tourism destinations and immersive experiences for visitors.

The department emphasised the importance of efficient production and business operations for craft villages and OCOP stakeholders, with a focus on creating sustainable products across the value chain. Key measures include expanding production scale, improving packaging, enhancing product designs, and ensuring higher quality to attract consumers. Additionally, there is a push to apply advanced technologies, diversify marketing efforts on digital platforms, and create more job opportunities, contributing to increased incomes for workers./.