Three killed in renovation accident in Bình Dương industrial park

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Three people were killed in a serious workplace accident in the southern province of Bình Dương on Thursday, according to local police in Đất Cuốc Commune.

The victims were renovating the facility at Minh An Vina Co., Ltd. in the KSB Industrial Park when the accident occurred.

They have been identified as Trịnh Văn Quốc (born 1986, from Sóc Trăng Province), Trần Quốc Thanh (born 1989, from Bình Dương Province) and Trần Văn Lợi (born 1978, from Kiên Giang Province).

Initial reports said that the workers arrived at the construction site at Minh An Vina at around 7am on Thursday. A metal support structure collapsed during dismantling, striking the victims.

Quốc and Thanh died at the scene, while Lợi passed away on the way to the hospital due to severe injuries.

Đất Cuốc Commune Police are working with the criminal police division of Bình Dương Provincial Police to investigate and determine the cause of the fatal accident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the company began the renovation works without obtaining the required permits.

Local authorities have visited and offered condolences and financial support to the victims’ families. Initially, the Trade Union of the Bình Dương Industrial Zones Authority provided each household with VNĐ10 million (US$385).

The families each also received VNĐ10 million from the head investor of KSB Industrial Park, VNĐ5 million from Bắc Tân Uyên District Labour Union and VNĐ5 million from Đất Cuốc Commune People’s Committee. — VNS