Leading global tourism firms hail Phu Quoc as the 'Hawaii of the East'

“Phu Quoc is doing better than Phuket or Pattaya”

From December 4–6, the Journey to Your True Paradise trip welcomed over 70 representatives from top travel agencies across South Korea, Central Asia, and Taiwan (China), along with major airlines such as Starlux, SCAT, Vietnam Airlines, and Thai VietJet, as well as renowned online travel platforms like KKday, Trip.com, and Klook.

During their three-day visit, the delegation experienced the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in South Phu Quoc—a unique complex of entertainment, recreation, and luxury resorts featuring tourism products described by the group as “incomparable anywhere else in the world.”

Among the highlights were iconic attractions such as Sunset Town, the Kiss Bridge, the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, Vietnam’s first beachfront night market, the VUI-Fest Bazaar, and world-class shows like the multimedia extravaganza Kiss of the Sea. The spectacular fireworks accompanying Symphony of the Sea and the culturally rich Vietnamese puppet show added to the experience. Each evening culminated in dazzling fireworks displays, leaving participants awestruck.

Luxury resorts, including La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, along with the picturesque Eschuri Vung Bau golf course, further demonstrated the premium quality of Phu Quoc’s offerings.

Vice President of Crystal Bay Group Mehmet Kin said: “Thailand’s Phuket and Pattaya were once renowned destinations, but I believe Phu Quoc surpasses them significantly. The infrastructure here is ready, the facilities are new, the services are superior, and most importantly, the locals’ smiles make all the difference.”

Hong Jung Min, CEO of Hanatour Vietnam - one of South Korea’s leading travel agencies, emphasised Phu Quoc’s growth potential: “With the completion of infrastructure and tourist attractions, we are witnessing the rise of a true ‘Hawaii of the East.’”

A treasure trove of potential

As part of the visit, a seminar titled Emerging Tourism Destinations in the New Era allowed participants to discuss Phu Quoc’s future potential and strategies for growth.

During the seminar, CEO of Sun Hospitality Group Nguyen Vu Quynh Anh outlined their ambitious plans for Phu Quoc. Upcoming projects include Rixos Phu Quoc - the first all-inclusive resort in Southeast Asia - Aspira Tower, the Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and The Luxury Collection on Hon Thom Island. Additionally, initiatives like the Sun Hospital and a beachfront square in Bai Dat Do promise to transform Phu Quoc into a multi-faceted paradise, encouraging extended stays and attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Vice President of Ennismore Asia-Pacific Alivia Gracianti expressed optimism about Phu Quoc’s prospects: “I firmly believe there are many untapped international markets that can contribute to Phu Quoc’s success.”

Meanwhile, Starlux Airlines announced plans to launch more charter flights to Phu Quoc in January, stating: “Phu Quoc is a hot destination for Taiwanese tourists, and we are allocating more resources to this market.”

A global destination in the making

Phu Quoc’s appeal lies in its extensive investments, which have significantly boosted its international reputation. CEO of KKday Weichun Liu shared her impressions: “I was amazed during my first visit in 2022, particularly with the cable car project. This time, I see not just infrastructure and hotels but also vibrant shows, night markets, and a well-connected ecosystem. Phu Quoc is truly emerging as a top-tier global destination.”

Her optimism aligns with the island’s rising popularity. In 2024, Phu Quoc is expected to welcome nearly six million visitors, including one million international arrivals - a remarkable 73.4% increase from the previous year, exceeding the annual target by 44.4%. By the end of November 2024, the island had already hosted over 4,000 international flights, a 175% year-on-year growth.

Ms Liu highlighted the island’s universal appeal: “Phu Quoc caters to every demographic, from young travellers on a budget to families and high-end tourists. It’s a destination where people can return at different stages of life for entirely new experiences.” She also noted that international visitors often describe their experiences as “beyond expectations.”

The perspectives of global tourism leaders underscore Phu Quoc’s readiness to thrive as a leading destination. With its vision for 2040 to become a coastal urban hub and a centre of high-quality tourism and unique cultural identity, Phu Quoc is on a path to solidify its status as one of the world’s premier travel destinations.