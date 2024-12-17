BM Windows shares its experiences in international markets at Glasstech Asia 2024

Global connections have opened up opportunities and introduced stringent requirements to meet ever-higher market standards. Drawing on practical experience through projects in various countries, BM Windows continues to share its journey into international markets, promoting and asserting the quality of Asia’s façades in global sectors.

The Glasstech Asia 2024, held from December 11 to 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, was one of the most anticipated events of the year for the glass and façade industry in Southeast Asia. Organised by Messe München International, Singapore, the expo attracted around 200 businesses and industry associations from 50 Asian countries.

This series of events provides a platform for experts from around the world to come together each year to exchange ideas, trends, and insights on the Asian façade, aluminium, and glass industries globally.

With its experience in both the Vietnamese and regional markets, BM Windows hosted a seminar on "Optimisation in Façade Design: Enhancing Performance and Efficiency", which focused on the importance of introducing innovative solutions and optimising modern façade design. This contributes to improved operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact, aligning with new global construction trends.

“Optimisation in the modern façade industry involves the modular design process, prioritising the use of local, environmentally friendly materials, improving heat efficiency, and applying advanced technologies to control quality and optimise resources. This increases the aesthetics and durability of construction works,” said Satoshi Takemoto, Design Manager at BM Windows, at the event.

BM Windows develops glass and aluminium façade products with a focus on advanced technology, ensuring energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and striving for uniformity in construction. The company’s ongoing innovation efforts have enabled it to complete over 600 major projects both domestically and internationally, gradually conquering demanding markets such as Canada, Australia, the United States, and New Zealand.

In May of this year, the company attended the Zak World of Façades conference in Toronto, Canada. There, BM Windows representatives discussed global procurement in the aluminium and glass façade industry in North America with international experts.

Thanks to its efforts in exporting aluminium and glass façades, BM Windows received recognition at the Asian Export Awards 2024, which took place in Singapore on November 19. This prestigious event celebrates outstanding Asian businesses in global exports. BM Windows was the only representative from Vietnam, standing alongside other Asian businesses from Singapore, Hong Kong (China), Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan (China), and Saudi Arabia, all of which were honoured at the event./.