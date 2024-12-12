Sun Group breaks ground on $512 million Aspira Tower project in Phu Quoc

With a total investment of VND13 trillion (US$512 million), the project promises to become a new landmark in Phu Quoc and a source of pride for Viet Nam's tourism industry in its era of transformation.

Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Permanent Vice Chairman of Kien Giang Provincial People's Committee, emphasised the significance of the Aspira Tower project.

"The construction of the Aspira Tower, with a total investment of VND13 trillion, underscores the collaborative vision of Kien Gian Province, Phu Quoc City and Sun Group in realising the Government’s strategic goals,” he said.

Upon completion, this project will become a new symbol of Phu Quoc tourism. “Alongside other Sun Group developments, including the Hon Thom Cable Car - the world’s longest three-rope sea-crossing cable car, Kiss Bridge and Sunset Town entertainment complex, it will elevate Phu Quoc’s tourism industry to match its potential, attract millions of international visitors and enhance its regional and global competitiveness,” Nhan said.

Located at Bai Trao, one of Hon Thom’s most stunning beaches, the Aspira Tower is set within the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem developed by Sun Group. Its design is inspired by the image of a giant sail catching the wind.

Standing 220 metres tall, with a base covering 20,000 square metres, the tower was conceived by a talented team of architects from 10 Design, a globally-renowned design consultancy. Together with other famous units, including Arup, Aurecon, TwoG and Marriott, it helps shape high-class service standards, ensuring the best experience for customers.

Perched on a promontory facing the sea, Aspira Tower features a distinctive curved glass façade that reflects natural light, resembling a shining pearl in the ocean. The structure comprises two key components, including a central tower and a base block.

The 36-story central tower will become a luxurious resort, entertainment and retail complex, highlighted by The Luxury Collection Hon Thom Hotel with panoramic ‘million-dollar’ views, an infinity pool and a sky club.

The top floors are particularly stunning, designed for luxury restaurants, bars and cafes. They create an open space to welcome millions of tourists to visit and enjoy the breathtaking panorama of Hon Thom seascape from above.

Located within the central tower, the hotel under the prestigious The Luxury Collection Hon Thom brand, a hallmark of Marriott International, features 305 rooms ranging in size from 50 to 250 square metres. Guests will enjoy exclusive privileges, including far reaching views of Phu Quocs iconic sunsets. The hotel also offers top-tier amenities, including a wave pool, a children’s play area, gym and spa facilities, saunas, restaurants, a rooftop bar and a 900-square-metre conference hall.

The base, designed with flowing, multi-layered architecture, offers a variety of functions. Highlights include a grand lobby with an unprecedented height of 15 metres, promising to leave visitors awestruck upon arrival. Additional amenities include outdoor dining with prime ocean views, infinity pools, Jacuzzis and separate small pools for relaxation. This area is also carefully designed to connect with the island's pristine nature, with walkways leading directly to the beach.

“This tower will be a focal point for relaxation and entertainment, day or night. At Hon Thom, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind landmark tailored for this land, this setting, this culture and this era,” a representative from 10 Design said.

Bui Thanh Trung, Chairman of Sun Group Southern Region, described the Aspira Tower as more than just a structure, it represents a new symbol and new destination for Phu Quoc.

"Through its distinctive architecture, luxurious features and diverse premium experiences and services, the tower will attract millions of domestic and international visitors to visit Phu Quoc each year. They can enjoy exclusive privileges that few other islands in the world can offer," he said.

He promised that, amid the challenges faced by the global tourism and economic sectors, the VND13 trillion investment is a deeply heartfelt commitment from the company. "This is an extraordinary amount and not every enterprise is willing to invest in Pearl Island at this time," Trung added.

On December 5, Sun Group introduced the world-renowned luxury all-inclusive brand Rixos to Hon Thom. The ongoing convergence of prestigious international brands, alongside the emergence of iconic landmarks, including the Kiss Bridge and year-round firework performances, has catapulted Phu Quoc onto the global stage.

Recently named the second most captivating island in the world after the Maldives, Phu Quoc is steadily transforming into a vibrant coastal city, a high-quality tourism and resort hub with unique a character and allure for visitors, aligned with its master plan through to 2040.

A decade ago, in 2014, Phu Quoc had no five-star hotels and received just 586,000 visitors, including 120,000 international tourists. By 2024, the island is projected to welcome nearly six million visitors, nearly one million of whom will be international, surpassing 92 per cent of its annual target. Total tourism revenue is expected to reach VND21 trillion, a 43 per cent increase year-on-year, exceeding the annual plan by 24 per cent.

In the first half of 2023, Phu Quoc International Airport hosted only two to five international flights daily, peaking at just eight flights. By December, this number had surged to 27-28 daily flights. Numerous direct routes from new markets have been established, including premium carriers catering to high-spending visitors. These are encouraging numbers for Sun Group's persistent efforts to ‘beautify the lands’ and elevate Pearl Island.

With the Aspira Tower scheduled for completion in the next two years, Sun Group envisions creating a ‘second sail’ for the world at Hon Thom. It will become a symbol of Phu Quoc, drawing comparisons to the iconic sail-shaped Burj Al Arab in Dubai, which attracts nearly 2.84 million visitors annually. Visitors will marvel at and indulge in the high-end experiences this landmark offers, further elevating the island's global standing.