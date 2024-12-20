Sacombank offers cashless payment solutions for green transport in HCM City

The convenient, flexible, and modern payment method meets the needs of both residents and tourists using public transport services in HCM City. The system has been also widely implemented in many countries such as the UK, Singapore, Australia and the US.

Open-loop and green transportation

Closed-loop and Open-loop are two main payment trends in public transportation worldwide. The closed-loop system has long been used in Việt Nam, which involves buying tickets by cash, or using designated transport cards to travel by bus, electric bike, or metro. But with its limited interoperability, the method has deterred widespread adoption of public transport.

Post-COVID-19, many countries have shifted to Open-loop payment technology in public transport, including Thailand for Bangkok’s metro system. The automated ticket payment system allows passengers to utilise their existing credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or digital wallets to pay for their journeys with a single tap or scanning QR code.

This eliminates the need for cash, traditional tickets, or multiple transportation cards, creating a seamless, fast, and secure experience for commuters, while promoting green transportation and environmental protection, especially among young people and office workers.

Sacombank pioneers providing payment infrastructure for green transport

Given these practical benefits, Sacombank has taken the lead in partnering with HURC1 and Mastercard to implement an open-loop automated ticket payment system on the Metro Line No. 1, enabling customers to use their contactless payment cards from all banks and card organisations, including Mastercard, Visa, JCB, UnionPay, American Express, and Napas to pay for metro fares.

In addition, Sacombank is collaborating with the HCM City Public Transport Management Centre to implement Open-loop payment solutions for buses, river buses, and buggy electric vehicles, which are expected to launch in early 2025, to provide customers with a seamless experience across various types of public transportation in the city.

“HURC1 has actively collaborated with Mastercard, Sacombank, and other partners to successfully implement an automated ticket payment system, providing convenience, speed, and security for public transportation passengers in HCM City. With an expectation of daily ridership around 40,000 in the initial phase, optimising ticket purchase and payment processes is crucial,” a HURC1 representative stated.

A Mastercard Asia-Pacific representative highlighted that the Open-loop electronic payment system is a breakthrough in enhancing the public transport user experience. The system is expected to serve as an exemplary model for other transportation projects in Việt Nam and the region.

“This collaboration not only brings practical benefits to HCM City residents but also marks a significant milestone in developing high-tech solutions that elevate public transportation infrastructure in Việt Nam to the regional and international standards. With a readiness in technical infrastructure, Sacombank is working with local authorities and partners to deploy modern payment solutions, contributing to develop a sustainable, comprehensive, and user-friendly urban public transportation ecosystem to improve residents’ quality of life while promoting environmental protection,” a Sacombank representative stated.

For its contributions to public transportation payment solutions, Sacombank was recognised as the ‘Technical Enabler of the Year 2024’ at Mastercard's annual customer conference in Hà Nội.

Sacombank launches Metro Pass cards

To celebrate the opening of the Bến thành-Suối Tiên Metro Line No. 1, a significant milestone for HCM City, Sacombank has launched the Sacombank Mastercard Metro Pass payment card that allows cardholders to make cashless payments for metro tickets as well as access other features such as cash withdrawals, money transfers, and everyday shopping payments.

Customers can easily open a Sacombank Mastercard Metro Pass virtual card on the Sacombank Pay app and then link it directly to their Apple Pay or Samsung Pay.

Sacombank will also place booths at 14 metro stations to issue the card for free for customers in need. Those customers opening the card at Sacombank’s transaction points or online via Sacombank Pay or the Metro app will receive a gift of VNĐ50,000.