US magazine: A three-day trip to Phu Quoc costs less than a weekend in Singapore

According to a recent article by the leading American travel publication, Vietnam's paradise island not only boasts breathtaking natural scenery but also attracts visitors with its attractive visa exemption policy, frequent international flights, and affordable costs for top-tier services. Travel + Leisure considers Phu Quoc the ideal destination for those seeking a longer holiday, especially high-end travellers, experience enthusiasts, and digital nomads.

Reasonable costs are the top factor noted by the magazine. The Travel + Leisure team emphasised the competitive advantage of Phu Quoc, stating: “One of the things international tourists love about Phu Quoc is the exceptional value it offers compared to the cost — better experiences than other well-known travel destinations.”

Specifically, Travel + Leisure pointed out that a three-day holiday in Phu Quoc costs less than a weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui (Thailand), amounting to just a third or a quarter of the expenses at other popular regional destinations.

A single night at a hotel in Singapore starts from 150 SGD (approximately 2.8 million VND), while a similar level of accommodation in Phu Quoc costs only 50 SGD (approximately 950,000 VND), offering high-quality stays at significantly lower prices.

Travel + Leisure also highlighted Phu Quoc’s unique advantage — its visa exemption policy. This is the only destination in Vietnam where international visitors can stay up to 30 days without a visa.

In addition, with more than 28 international flights daily, including routes from South Korea, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, Thailand, and further destinations such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Mongolia, Phu Quoc is becoming increasingly accessible. The magazine praised the tropical paradise’s “enhanced connectivity and increasingly open long-term stay policies.”

Beyond accessibility, Phu Quoc maximises its natural assets through its high-end entertainment and resort ecosystem, Sun Paradise Land. For instance, Kem Beach, one of the most famous beaches on the island, features numerous luxurious resorts, such as JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc, and Premier Residences Phu Quoc.

Describing Kem Beach, Travel + Leisure used the French idiom "Crème de la crème," meaning "the best of the best," to signify that this is the finest beach among all the beaches. The magazine noted the soft, white sands resembling Italian gelato and the emerald-green waters, offering visitors a heavenly escape. It’s a uniquely beautiful natural setting, ideal for both short getaways and longer holidays with full amenities.

For those seeking more “adventurous” experiences, Sao Beach is the perfect choice. Surrounded by swaying palm trees and lush vegetation, its tranquil waters make it an ideal location for water activities such as snorkelling, surfing, fishing, night squid fishing, and kayaking.

The prestigious travel magazine listed an array of diverse experiences that create unforgettable memories for visitors. At Sunset Town, for instance, guests can immerse themselves in the magical atmosphere of the Symphony of the Sea show. Held daily at 7:45 p.m., this spectacular event offers a visual and auditory feast with dramatic flyboarding, thrilling jet skiing, dazzling fireworks, and vibrant dance and music performances. The highlight is over 400 fireworks each night, including water-based pyrotechnics that create stunning visual and auditory displays over the sea.

To fully enjoy this festival of lights, music, and sports, Travel + Leisure recommended that visitors not miss Sun Bavaria GastroPub, a standout nightlife destination on the island. This two-storey open-air beer restaurant, with large glass windows and a transparent domed roof, provides a breathtaking view of the night sky, blue seas, and the romantic Kiss Bridge. Each evening, guests can savour delectable cuisine, immerse themselves in a lively ambiance, and connect with the vast beauty of nature.

A special highlight of Sun Bavaria GastroPub is Sun KraftBeer, brewed locally in Phu Quoc using modern systems from Braukon, a renowned German beer producer. Crafted following centuries-old Bavarian traditions with premium malt and hops sourced from Germany, New Zealand, and the U.S., Sun KraftBeer offers unique and refreshing flavours, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a sophisticated drink after an active day of exploration.

With easy accessibility, reasonable prices, stunning natural landscapes, and diverse entertainment options, all these factors make Phu Quoc the perfect destination for international travellers.

“An unforgettable holiday will leave visitors wanting to return to Phu Quoc again and again,” Travel + Leisure concluded.