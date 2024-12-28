Sacombank Pay launches new version with standout features

Along with a comprehensive system upgrade, the new version adds prominent features such as sharing balance notifications, depositing funds into SSI securities trading accounts, and other attractive services.

The new version of Sacombank Pay features a more user-friendly interface and simplified operations, enabling users to save time and manage their finances more effectively. The app complies with PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) version 4.0, the highest globally security standard established by the PCI Security Standards Council, ensuring absolute safety for all transactions.

‘Share balance notifications’ is a highlighted feature in the new version, allowing customers to share their balance change notifications with up to five different Sacombank Pay users. This feature is completely free and is especially useful for managing the business cash flow of store owners, managing group finance or household expenses. Additionally, users have the flexibility to choose the scope of sharing, including incoming funds, outgoing funds, or the account balance.

For example, in a store accepting payments via QR codes or bank transfers, notifications of incoming payments will be simultaneously sent to sales staff (if the account holder has shared balance notifications), allowing transactions to be done quickly without additional verification.

In the case of clubs or groups, when funds are withdrawn or deposited, shared members will instantly receive transaction notifications and account balance updates. This eliminates the need for screenshots or bank statements, ensuring transparency.

Additionally, Sacombank Pay has expanded its ‘Deposit securities funds’ feature, allowing customers to directly deposit funds into their accounts at SSI Securities Corporation as well as at other securities companies that have already partnered with Sacombank such as Vietcap, Funan, Rồng Việt, SBS, VNDIRECT, and Yuanta, providing greater convenience for investors.

In addition, the new version allows customers to update information such as email, occupation, job title, and current address as prescribed by the State Bank of Vietnam. It also adds biometric verification for the features of opening individual or corporate payment accounts, opening debit cards and opening virtual credit cards to elevate safety and security.

Sacombank Pay is a standout service within the digital banking ecosystem that Sacombank is constantly developing to deliver exceptional experiences to customers.

The app seamlessly integrates advanced technologies with high connectivity and security, and biometric comparison to protect transactions and allow users to easily manage their finance, and conduct payments and transactions anytime, anywhere such as 24/7 instant money transfers, opening an account with personalised numbers, a payment card in five seconds, a credit card in five minutes.

Customers can use the app for making deposits, applying for consumer loans, scanning QR codes to withdraw or transfer money, buying/selling foreign currency, making mobile phone/securities account top-ups and bill payments (credit cards, electricity, water, telecommunications, cable TV, insurance, internet, tuition fees, condominium fees), buying movie tickets, train/bus/air tickets, non-life insurance, and electronic vouchers, booking hotel/golf courses and other convenient features.

Sacombank launches Metro Pass cards

To celebrate the official operation of Bến Thành–Suối Tiên Metro Line No.1, Sacombank has launched the Sacombank Mastercard Metro Pass debit card.

Customers can register for the card at Sacombank branches, or opt for a virtual card via the Sacombank Pay app or the Metro app to make cashless payments for their metro tickets as well as access other features of the cards such as cash withdrawals, money transfers, and payment for their purchases similar to regular payment cards.

For virtual cards, once issued, customers can link the card directly to Apple Pay or Samsung Pay for fast and convenient contactless transactions. Sacombank is offering a promotion of VNĐ50,000 for customers who open a Metro Pass card between now and June 30, 2025.