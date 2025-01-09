Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Behind the iconic bridges of Da Nang

January 09, 2025 - 15:41
Da Nang is the only city in Vietnam known as the "City of Bridges." Each bridge in the city serves a unique purpose, marking significant stages in its journey of development and integration. Perhaps not many people know that behind these iconic bridges lies a deeper meaning — a journey to fulfill the aspiration of connecting the East and West coasts of the city along the Han River.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Sacombank: 33 years of steadfast companionship with comunity and businesses

After more than three decades of breakthrough progress and continuous innovation, Sacombank has undergone a remarkable transformation, showcasing impressive growth potential and confidently stepping into its 33rd year with strength and an elevated position. On December 20, 2024, Sacombank celebrated its 33rd anniversary, reflecting on its achievements and outlining future development strategies.
Brandinfo

Phu Quoc Island – Where year-end festivities begin

Make your unforgettable year-end celebrations on Phu Quoc Island – a tropical paradise with breathtaking beaches, luxurious resorts, and idyllic weather. This festive season, international visitors can enjoy a 30-day visa-free stay while indulging in spectacular shows, lively festivals, and dazzling nightly fireworks at Sunset Town. It’s time to kick off the year-end party and immerse yourself in the magic of one of the world’s most stunning islands!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom