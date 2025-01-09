Behind the iconic bridges of Da Nang

Da Nang is the only city in Vietnam known as the "City of Bridges." Each bridge in the city serves a unique purpose, marking significant stages in its journey of development and integration. Perhaps not many people know that behind these iconic bridges lies a deeper meaning — a journey to fulfill the aspiration of connecting the East and West coasts of the city along the Han River.
The purpose of this new website include greater recognition of obesity as a chronic disease and ensuring that people with obesity are treated with respect through better disease understanding and multidisciplinary management.
DIV has positioned itself as an active member of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI), hosting global conferences and exchanging best practices in order to fulfulling its mandates in arcordance with international standards
Tetra Pak has introduced Direct Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) technology and integrated solutions for processing coconut products, helping to preserve the flavour, taste, and nutritional value of coconut water.
After more than three decades of breakthrough progress and continuous innovation, Sacombank has undergone a remarkable transformation, showcasing impressive growth potential and confidently stepping into its 33rd year with strength and an elevated position.
On December 20, 2024, Sacombank celebrated its 33rd anniversary, reflecting on its achievements and outlining future development strategies.
In the 2024 Cambridge IGCSE and AS/A-Level exams, 14 Vinschool students delivered excellent results: eight students were named “Top in the World,” and seven earned “Top in Vietnam” honors, with one student achieving both distinctions. These accomplishments reaffirm Vinschool’s standing as a leading educational institution in Vietnam.
Sacombank officially launched the Sacombank Visa Platinum O2 international credit card on December 20, becoming the first card in Việt Nam made from recycled ocean waste plastic. This initiative supports the Government's net zero goals.
The Bến Thành–Suối Tiên Metro Line No. 1 will officially commence commercial operations on December 22, and passengers can make cashless payments for their fares using an Open-loop electronic ticketing system that is jointly developed by the HCM City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), Mastercard, and Sacombank.
Make your unforgettable year-end celebrations on Phu Quoc Island – a tropical paradise with breathtaking beaches, luxurious resorts, and idyllic weather. This festive season, international visitors can enjoy a 30-day visa-free stay while indulging in spectacular shows, lively festivals, and dazzling nightly fireworks at Sunset Town. It’s time to kick off the year-end party and immerse yourself in the magic of one of the world’s most stunning islands!