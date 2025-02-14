Garrya Mù Cang Chải: A serene spring escape in Vietnam’s Northwest

Nestled in Yên Bái Province in northern Việt Nam, Garrya Mù Cang Chải is a breathtaking masterpiece of nature and a premier highland retreat. Start the new year with a meaningful spring journey, immersing yourself in the tranquil surroundings of Garrya Mù Cang Chải – where beauty is found in simplicity.

Managed and operated by the Banyan Group, this serene hideaway is surrounded by majestic mountains, overlooking terraced rice fields meticulously crafted by the H’Mong ethnic people, who have long inhabited this region.

Crafted with distinctive bamboo – a cultural emblem of the Vietnamese people, Garrya Mù Cang Chải boasts 110 elegantly designed rooms, each offering breathtaking panoramic views of the spectacular Mù Cang Chải landscape. Thoughtfully curated in a minimalist style, every room seamlessly blends the refined beauty of bamboo architecture with intricate patterns inspired by the rich heritage of the H’Mong people in Việt Nam’s northwest mountains.

A tranquil space for holistic well-being

Garrya Mù Cang Chải embraces the beauty of simplicity, creating a serene space that aligns with a refined, minimalist lifestyle. Here, guests can engage in body-and-mind-nourishing activities such as yoga and meditation, fostering inner peace amid the lush natural surroundings. Guests can also indulge in a unique culinary experience, combining traditional ethnic flavours of Mù Cang Chải with nutritious cuisine.

Must-visit attractions near Garrya Mù Cang Chải

From Garrya Mù Cang Chải, guests can conveniently explore iconic check-in spots in the area:

• Mâm Xôi Hill (1 km)

• Móng Ngựa Hill (5 km)

• Mù Cang Chải Bamboo Forest (5 km)

• Mơ Waterfall (5 km)

• Dinosaur Spine Ridge (8.5 km)

While venturing through Mù Cang Chải, visitors will also pass by other renowned destinations in the Northwest region:

• Tú Lệ Valley (40 km from Garrya Mù Cang Chải)

• Khau Phạ Pass (32 km from Garrya Mù Cang Chải) – one of Vietnam’s four great mountain passes

• Lìm Mông and Lìm Thái Villages (32 km from Garrya Mù Cang Chải)

Mù Cang Chải is a renowned travel destination in Việt Nam’s northwestern region, where nature transforms with each season. Beyond the stunning mountain scenery, the district is famed for its golden terraced rice fields in autumn. Often hailed as a dreamland for travellers, Mù Cang Chải stands as one of the country’s most captivating destinations.

Embrace springtime bliss at Garrya Mù Cang Chải

What could be more perfect than starting the new year with a luxurious retreat at Garrya Mù Cang Chải, surrounded by the awe-inspiring beauty of Việt Nam’s most iconic terraced fields? To make your holiday even more special, Garrya Mù Cang Chải is delighted to offer the Springtime Bliss promotion for bookings made until April 29, 2025. Enjoy exclusive rates with additional perks, including daily meals, complimentary afternoon tea, a 10% discount on all services at 8lement Spa, and many other privileges.

For Reservations:

Phone: +84 216 387 8989

Email: Reservations-mucangchai@garrya.com

Website: www.garrya.com/vi/destinations/mu-cang-chai

Address: Bản Pú Nhu, La Pán Tẩn Commune, Mù Cang Chải District, Yên Bái Province, Vietnam

Media Relations:

Hai Anh Nguyen – Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: haianh.nguyen@garrya.com