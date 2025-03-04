Get ready for DIFF 2025: A world-class fireworks experience in Da Nang

The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) has become an iconic event that attracts millions of domestic and international visitors annually. This year, DIFF promises to elevate the festival to new heights, not only with spectacular fireworks displays but also with a world-class performance stage that will bring fresh experiences to visitors.

DIFF 2025: A premier artistic stage

Sun Group, the festival's co-organiser, has high expectations for DIFF 2025, aiming to transform the event into a multidimensional artistic space where fireworks are just one element of a grand artistic showcase. Each night will feature not only world-class fireworks displays from various countries competing for the title but also explosive live concerts with renowned artists and music idols from Vietnam and beyond. The fusion of music, lighting, choreography and cutting-edge performance technology promises unforgettable moments that exceed all audience expectations.

DIFF 2025 will unfold under meaningful themes: Legacy of Culture, The Art of Creativity, The Path of Unity, Sustainable Development, Powered by Innovation, and the Grand Finale, The New Rising Era. These themes not only celebrate artistic values but also inspire creativity and a vision for the future.

With groundbreaking improvements, DIFF 2025 is set to be a highlight of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Da Nang’s Liberation Day. This year's programme brings a youthful, dynamic atmosphere, aligning with modern trends. The event space is meticulously designed with aesthetic, artistic and technological investments, ensuring an optimal and exceptional experience for visitors.

A standout feature of DIFF 2025 is the integration of advanced technology into every aspect of the experience. The Sun Paradise Land (SPL) app will allow visitors to personalise their Da Nang itinerary, purchase event tickets, and vote for their favourite fireworks team each night. Notably, AR (augmented reality) technology will be introduced for the first time, enabling festival-goers across Vietnam — from Hà Nội and HCM City to Phú Quốc — to immerse themselves in the festival’s atmosphere through unique virtual fireworks effects. Ticket holders at the grandstands will also enjoy exclusive AR-enhanced effects, creating a personalised, novel and surprising experience.

Secure your tickets early for spectacular competition nights

Event organisers have released the seating chart and detailed ticket pricing, starting at VNĐ1 million. To enjoy the artistic space and unique fireworks displays, visitors can choose from five grandstand ticket categories ranging from A3 to A VIP. Ticket prices are as follows:

• Grandstand A3: 1,000,000 VND

• Grandstand A2 and A1: 1,500,000 VND

• Grandstand A: 2,000,000 VND

• Grandstand A VIP: 3,500,000 VND

For the Grand Finale on July 12, 2025, an additional A4 grandstand will be available, with slightly higher ticket prices than regular competition nights:

• Grandstand A4, A3: 1,300,000 VND

• Grandstand A2, A1: 2,000,000 VND

• Grandstand A: 2,500,000 VND

• Grandstand A VIP: 4,000,000 VND

Tickets apply to visitors who are at least one metre tall. Children under one metre can attend DIFF for free if seated with an adult. However, if they require a separate seat, a regular ticket purchase is necessary.

With Grand Finale tickets consistently selling out, visitors are advised to book early to secure a spot for this top-tier event. DIFF's opening night also always leaves a strong impression, with an intense showdown between the host country and the reigning champion, making the opening fireworks and performances a must-see spectacle worthy of the festival's grand scale.

Visitors can stay updated and purchase their tickets at www.diff.vn.