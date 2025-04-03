The Việt Nam People's Army, a beacon of hope amidst rubble

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, the Việt Nam People's Army dispatched several search and rescue teams to the Bala Tidi residential area of Zabu Thiri District, Naypyidaw, Myanmar. With unwavering determination, they continue their search and rescue operations, scouring through the debris under the cover of darkness, driven by a profound sense of responsibility to aid those in need.

Among the many stories of hope is that of Phyo Pa Pa Moe, a resident of building 2367. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she recalled how the dedicated team from the 229th Engineer Corps of Việt Nam recovered cherished belongings and mementoes thought lost forever.

"Thank you for your help. You are so kind. We are so happy!" she said. "My family and I are safe - my mother, my father, and even my dog are unharmed."

In a heart-wrenching scene, the Bala Tidi residential area stands in ruins, with collapsed first floors weighing down the upper stories. This has made the search for buried victims a daunting challenge for the rescue teams.

Before the Vietnamese team arrived, other rescue personnel assessed the situation. Captain Yar Zar of Myanmar’s Fire Prevention and Fighting Department expressed his appreciation, saying, “When the Vietnamese rescue team arrived, they conducted their search with incredible precision. Both Myanmar and Việt Nam are united in the effort to locate the missing, whether alive or dead. We are deeply grateful for your support.”

The challenges are significant. With limited machinery and the inability to use drills, the ingenuity and strength of the engineers are critical to their success. Power outages and hot weather have further complicated search and rescue efforts. Yet, undeterred by these obstacles, the teams remain resolute in their mission.

Tragically, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s rescue force has already encountered heartbreak. They discovered the body of a child beneath the rubble of a four-story building. The team managed to bring the corpse out and handed it over to local authorities and grieving family members. Their search continues, aided by sniffer dogs, as they strive to find an adult still trapped in the ruins.

In these moments of despair, the resilience and compassion of the Vietnamese rescue workers shine through, offering a glimmer of hope to those affected by this tragic disaster. VNS