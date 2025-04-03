The Việt Nam People's Army, a beacon of hope amidst rubble

|A Vietnamese army officer talks with local residents in an earthquake-affected area in Naypyidaw. — VNA/VNS Photo
In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, the Việt Nam People's Army dispatched several search and rescue teams to the Bala Tidi residential area of Zabu Thiri District, Naypyidaw, Myanmar. With unwavering determination, they continue their search and rescue operations, scouring through the debris under the cover of darkness, driven by a profound sense of responsibility to aid those in need.
|Engineering personnel of the Việt Nam People's Army in a search and rescue operation. VNA/VNS Photo
Among the many stories of hope is that of Phyo Pa Pa Moe, a resident of building 2367. Overwhelmed with gratitude, she recalled how the dedicated team from the 229th Engineer Corps of Việt Nam recovered cherished belongings and mementoes thought lost forever.
"Thank you for your help. You are so kind. We are so happy!" she said. "My family and I are safe - my mother, my father, and even my dog are unharmed."
|After many hours of search on April 1, rescue workers of the Việt Nam People's Army discovered a victim's body buried in the rubble. VNA/VNS Photo
In a heart-wrenching scene, the Bala Tidi residential area stands in ruins, with collapsed first floors weighing down the upper stories. This has made the search for buried victims a daunting challenge for the rescue teams.
|Rescue workers reach the scene of an earthquake-affected residential area in Naypyidaw. VNA/VNS Photo
Before the Vietnamese team arrived, other rescue personnel assessed the situation. Captain Yar Zar of Myanmar’s Fire Prevention and Fighting Department expressed his appreciation, saying, “When the Vietnamese rescue team arrived, they conducted their search with incredible precision. Both Myanmar and Việt Nam are united in the effort to locate the missing, whether alive or dead. We are deeply grateful for your support.”
|Vietnamese rescuers bring a dead body buried in the rubble out and handed it over to the victim's family and local authorities. — VNA/VNS Photo
The challenges are significant. With limited machinery and the inability to use drills, the ingenuity and strength of the engineers are critical to their success. Power outages and hot weather have further complicated search and rescue efforts. Yet, undeterred by these obstacles, the teams remain resolute in their mission.
|Vietnamese rescue workers hand over the body of a victim just found to the family of the deceased and local authorities. — VNA/VNS Photo
Tragically, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s rescue force has already encountered heartbreak. They discovered the body of a child beneath the rubble of a four-story building. The team managed to bring the corpse out and handed it over to local authorities and grieving family members. Their search continues, aided by sniffer dogs, as they strive to find an adult still trapped in the ruins.
|Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương (centre), head of the search and rescue contingent of the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam, presents nearly three tonnes of medicine and medical equipment to Sa Weli Frag (left), director of the Department of Disaster Management under Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare Relief and Resettlement. — VNA/VNS Photo
In these moments of despair, the resilience and compassion of the Vietnamese rescue workers shine through, offering a glimmer of hope to those affected by this tragic disaster. VNS
|Vietnamese search and rescue workers have a briefing with their Myanmar counterparts. — VNA/VNS Photo