South Koreans fined for riding powerful motorcycles with no hands

April 02, 2025 - 16:44
A video posted on Facebook shows that two South Korean nationals were riding high-displacement motorcycles without using their hands on the handlebars along the coastal road in Quảng Nam Province.
The images of two South Korean nationals riding the powerful bikes while not using their hands on the handlebars. — Photos supplied by the Quảng Nam Provincial Traffic Police Department

QUẢNG NAM — The Quảng Nam Provincial Traffic Police Department said they have fined two South Korean nationals for riding large-displacement motorcycles without using their hands on the handlebars, along the coastal road in central Việt Nam.

On March 30, the provincial traffic police discovered a video posted on Facebook showing two men riding touring bikes without holding the handlebars while travelling through Quảng Nam.

After identifying those involved, the police immediately dispatched a task force to coordinate with local authorities to verify the information. They worked with both the vehicle operators and the owners to gather further details.

According to the investigation, at 4.16 pm on March 29, R.Y, a 43-year-old South Korean national, was seen riding a motorcycle with licence plate 43A1-029.20 without using his hands on Võ Chí Công Road in Bình Sa Commune, Thăng Bình District.

The motorcycle was registered to N.N.P.T, a Vietnamese resident of Thanh Khê District, Đà Nẵng City. On March 29, T had lent the motorcycle to R.Y for a trip from Đà Nẵng to Quảng Nam.

The two foreigners are questioned by the provincial traffic police.

Later the same day, at 4.18pm on March 29, B.D, another 43-year-old South Korean national, was also recorded riding a motorcycle without using his hands on Võ Chí Công Road. He was operating a motorcycle with licence plate 43A1-035.52.

The owner of this vehicle was H.T.P, a Vietnamese resident of Cẩm Lệ District, Đà Nẵng. On March 29, P had also lent the motorcycle to B.D for a trip from Đà Nẵng to Quảng Nam.

Based on the collected evidence and documents, the traffic police issued administrative violation records for both foreigners.

They were fined for riding a motorcycle without using their hands, an offence defined under Point A, Clause 11, Article 7 of Government Decree 168/2024.

The traffic police are continuing their investigation, gathering further evidence and completing the necessary case files. — VNS

