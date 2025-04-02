Early morning blaze kills three in HCM City

HCM CITY — A house fire in HCM City's District 8 killed three people on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames erupt from a house on Mạc Vân Street in Xóm Củi Ward at around 2.30am. Neighbours attempted to put out the fire but were unsuccessful, prompting a quick call to the fire department.

There were eight people inside the house when the fire broke out, with five managing to escape, but three were trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses and evacuating residents in the surrounding area.

After a short period, the fire was completely extinguished, however, firefighters found three bodies inside the burned-out house. The victims were identified as H.A.D. (born 1979), L.T.B.T. (born 1998), and V.Đ.K.(born 2019), all family members.

The house was destroyed, with three motorbikes, an electric bicycle and other properties reduced to ashes. A neighbouring house also suffered partial damage from the fire.

The Chairman of HCM City People's Committee, Nguyễn Văn Được, visited the scene and offered condolences to the affected families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. — VNS