Immunotherapy helps bring more tomorrows for cancer patients in Việt Nam: conference

HÀ NỘI — Real-world experiences and treatments for lung cancer and head & neck cancer were shared at scientific conferences entitled "Personalising Treatment for Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Head & Neck Cancer with Immunotherapy" in Hà Nội and HCM City recently.

Jointly organisied by US pharmaceutical company MSD and Hanoi Medical University, the conference in Hà Nội was chaired by Assoc. Prof. Đỗ Hùng Kiên, deputy director of K Hospital, while the one in HCM City was chaired by PhD. MD. Specialist II Diệp Bảo Tuấn , director of Hồ Chí Minh Oncology Hospital.

The conferences drew hundreds of experts nationwide, sharing insights to enhance clinical practice in lung and head & neck cancer treatment. By sharing real-world experiences and treatment insights from top hospitals, doctors and experts highlighted the growing role of immunotherapy in the management of advanced non-small cell lung cancer and head & neck cancer in Việt Nam.

Advances in diagnostics, biomarker testing, and personalised treatment protocols are opening new opportunities - not only improving patients’ quality of life but also enhancing treatment outcomes, they stressed.

In his opening remarks, Assoc. Prof. Đỗ Hùng Kiên emphasised: “Lung cancer and head & neck cancer are among the most common cancers, with high mortality rates in Việt Nam. Notably, the majority of patients are diagnosed at a late stage, making treatment highly challenging. Therefore, regularly updating advancements in cancer treatment enables doctors to apply the latest knowledge and integrate it into personalised treatment regimens at their hospitals.”

According to an online database providing global cancer statistics, GLOBOCAN 2022, Việt Nam records approximately 24,000 new lung cancer cases annually, with over 50 per cent diagnosed at stage IV. Alarmingly, every hour, three people succumb to lung cancer. Immunotherapy has been available in Việt Nam for nearly eight years, bringing hope for brighter tomorrows for patients.

Additionally, head & neck cancer is a group of diseases that causes approximately 11,000 deaths each year, according to GLOBOCAN 2022. April is Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial time to come together to establish more effective treatment strategies for patients and harness the groundbreaking benefits of immunotherapy.

Dr. Phan Trọng Giáo, medical lead of MSD Vietnam, shared: “MSD is always looking for opportunities to exchange experiences with doctors on immunotherapy applications and personalised treatment while keeping them updated on the latest advancements. This contributes to improving the quality of diagnosis and treatment for patients. This event is a testament to MSD’s enduring commitment to collaborating with hospitals, enhancing treatment standards, and expanding patient access to immunotherapy.”

With over 20 years of experience in oncology, Assoc. Prof. Surein Arulananda - deputy head of Medical Oncology Centre & head of Thoracic Oncology Trials Unit, Monash Health, Australia, delivered a compelling presentation titled “How to Personalise Treatment for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the Immunotherapy Era.”

His insights sparked strong interest, enhancing attendees' confidence in personalized treatment. He highlighted PD-L1—a protein with a broader presence, including on tumor cells as key to identifying patients for immunotherapy.

Based on clinical data and experience, he explained how PD-L1 guides the choice between monotherapy or combination therapy, helping doctors tailor treatments for better outcomes and quality of life.

“Cancer patients deserve access to advanced treatments because they need more support to spend precious time with their loved ones and cherish meaningful moments in life. MSD will continue to strive to bring more tomorrows for cancer patients,” shared Mrs. Katharina Geppert, Managing Director of MSD Vietnam.

MSD, known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA in the United States and Canada, uses the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, the company has brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. — VNS