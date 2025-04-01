Vietnamese Army braves dark nights to search for earthquake victims in Myanmar

NAYPITAW —Despite the darkness, the Việt Nam People's Army quickly deployed forces, demonstrating high responsibility by searching each location for earthquake victims in Myanmar.

In the Bala Tidi residential area of Zabu Thiri District, Naypitaw, the Vietnam People's Army engaged in search and rescue operations to assist the Myanmar people in recovering from their losses.

Phyo Pa Pa Moe, a resident of building No. 2367 in Zambu Thiri District, was relieved when Vietnamese team 229 from the Engineer Corps recovered many of her possessions.

She and her family were fortunate as none were injured or killed in the earthquake. The possessions they had accumulated over the years, which they thought were lost, were found in the rubble.

"All my family are safe; thank you," said Phyo Pa Pa Moe.

The buildings in the area collapsed uniformly; the entire first floor collapsed under the weight of the three upper floors, complicating the rescue teams' efforts to locate victims.

Before Vietnam's involvement, other rescue teams had surveyed and assessed the situation.

Captain Yar Zar of the Fire Prevention and Fighting Department under the Myanmar Ministry of Home Affairs noted, "The first country to arrive was Thailand. The Thai forces came to assess the situation and then withdrew, but the Vietnamese team sought practical solutions. Now, both Myanmar and Việt Nam must continue the search for victims, alive or deceased."

Due to the lack of heavy machinery, the rescue efforts relied on smaller tools and physical strength, with the engineers' resourcefulness playing a crucial role in the operation.

Despite the power outage and reduced visibility, where only flashlights and rechargeable lamps served as observation tools, the commitment of the soldiers remained steadfast.

Even under challenging conditions, the rescue forces of the Việt Nam People's Army continued their search, initially identifying areas where victims might be trapped. — VNS