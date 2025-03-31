Residents near Nội Bài Airport warned not to fly kites following incident

HÀ NỘI — Authorities of Nội Bài International Airport has warned nearby residents not to fly kites, balloons or any flying objects in the aviation safety zone to avoid incidents like the one reported on Sunday afternoon.

At 4.15pm on Sunday, the crew of flight VN1600, traveling from Tuy Hòa, the south-central province of Phú Yên, to Hà Nội detected a kite at an altitude of about 500 feet, approximately 3km from the threshold of runway 11L.

Upon receiving this information from the crew, the control tower promptly notified relevant authorities to handle the situation, ensuring absolute safety for flight operations.

This is not the first time a dangerous flying object has been spotted near the airport.

According to the airport, in 2024, there were nine incidents involving kites, balloons and other flying objects in the vicinity of the airport, posing significant risks to aircraft take-offs and landings.

A senior official at Nội Bài International Airport said if a small kite collides with the wing or engine of an aircraft, it can have serious consequences, especially during the landing phase, which is the most sensitive period for safety.

Residents living near the airport are advised not to fly kites, balloons or any flying objects within the aviation safety corridor. This is not only a legal requirement but also a community responsibility to ensure the safety of every flight.

According to the law, releasing devices, objects and other flying items that interfere with flight operations will be subject to an administrative fine of VNĐ3-5 million (US$117-195).

According to aviation regulations, the aviation safety corridor is defined as a radius of 8km from the airport reference point. This area requires strict control over any activities that could affect aviation operations, including flying kites, balloons, drones and sky lanterns. — VNS