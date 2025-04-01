Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam provides urgent medical aid to Myanmar following earthquake

April 01, 2025 - 13:54
The aid package included antibiotics, digestive and flu medicines, essential medical devices such as blood pressure monitors, glucose metres, bandages and disinfectants.
The Vietnamese rescue delegation hands over the aid package to a Myanmar senior official. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A rescue delegation from Việt Nam's Ministry of Public Security delivered three tonnes of medicine and medical equipment to Myanmar's authorities on Tuesday to support victims following a recent earthquake.

Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, head of the delegation, handed over the supplies to Sa Weli Frag, Director of the Department of Disaster Management under Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare Relief and Resettlement.

Sa Weli Frag, Director of the Department of Disaster Management under Myanmar’s Ministry of Social Welfare Relief and Resettlement, and the rescue delegation. — VNA/VNS Photo

The aid package included antibiotics, digestive and flu medicines, essential medical devices such as blood pressure monitors, glucose metres, bandages and disinfectants.

Expressing gratitude for Việt Nam's timely support, Sa Weli Frag said that the supplies would be immediately transferred to Myanmar's Ministry of Health for distribution to remote areas where medicine and medical equipment are in short supply.

The team tries to locate the child's body under the debris. — VNA/VNS Photo

On March 31, the Vietnamese rescue team located a victim, identified as 10-year-old Mg Khant Thuta Nygan. The child was found dead on the first floor of a collapsed four-storey building.

The sheer volume of wreckage adds difficulties to the rescue operation. — VNA/VNS Photo
The team uses cutting equipment to retrieve the child's body from the rubble. — VNA/VNS Photo
The team deploys search dogs to find any victims of the earthquake. — VNA/VNS Photo

The child's body was extricated from the rubble and handed over to local authorities to pass on to the family.

The team continues its efforts, deploying search dogs to locate an adult believed to be trapped in the same building. — VNS

