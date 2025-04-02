Behind the scenes of survival: hospital social workers

HÀ NỘI — Behind the scenes of the healthcare system, hospital social workers quietly bridge the gap between medical treatment and patients' financial realities, making the difference between life and death for those who cannot afford care.

Nguyễn Thị Cúc, a social worker at the National Children's Hospital 1, has helped hundreds of families navigate the financial barriers to healthcare over the past six years.

"I saw parents collapse in hallways when doctors told them their child needed surgery they couldn't possibly pay for," Cúc said.

"That helplessness became my motivation."

One recent case that exemplifies is that of two-year-old P.T.M, who was born without an anus and requires a colostomy.

During a routine check-up earlier this year, doctors discovered the child also suffered from a severe congenital heart condition, giving her only days to live without surgery.

The child's parents, who earn approximately US$8 daily selling lottery tickets, faced an impossible financial barrier.

"The doctors said my child needed heart surgery immediately, costing around $2,000," the mother said.

"We couldn't afford daily meals, let alone that amount of money. I thought about taking her home to die."

Cúc and her team rushed to help, mobilising their network of donors and charitable organisations to secure the necessary funds within days. The surgery succeeded and the child was home a few months later.

"It's not easy to find donors immediately, especially in urgent cases, but we never stop trying," Cúc said.

Fifteen-year-old Trịnh Lê Vân represents another success story in Cúc's extensive portfolio of saved patients.

Born with congenital pulmonary valve disease, her condition deteriorated significantly in 2024 when doctors discovered her enlarged ventricle had reduced heart function, requiring immediate surgery.

The estimated costs of $23,000 represented an insurmountable barrier for her family.

Her father said: "We had already exhausted our savings on her previous treatments. There was nothing left we could do on our own."

Cúc intervened, working around the clock to contact potential donors. She went through every possible channel, making countless calls and visits. Within days, she had secured the full amount needed for Vân's surgery.

"The job is tough, emotionally and physically, but seeing children return to health and families regain hope is worth every struggle," Cúc said.

At Chợ Rẫy Hospital, Social Work Department Director Lê Minh Hiển recounted the case of Danh Văn, a 30-year-old man with a rare blood clotting disorder.

The condition required specialised medication costing $55,000, far beyond his means even after selling his home.

"Without proper medication, he faced certain amputation from uncontrolled bleeding," Hiển explained.

The social work team mobilised their networks, raising $43,000 within 45 days through public appeals.

Văn's successful treatment exemplifies how social workers complement medical care.

"Doctors treat the body, but we address the suffering that comes with medical poverty," Hiển said.

"We complete the healthcare picture."

The director also highlighted how support funds sometimes come from unexpected sources. He shared the story of a patient bitten by a king cobra who required emergency treatment costing $31,000.

"The family couldn't afford the treatment, so we mobilised our networks to cover the costs," Hiển said.

"Upon recovery, the patient donated the remaining $3,300 from his treatment fund to the social work department.

"This shows that charity is not limited to the wealthy. Even those with modest means can contribute significantly."

The Social Work Department at the National Children's Hospital 1 supported nearly 2,200 cases in 2024, distributing approximately $1 million in financial assistance and $250,000 for patient family living expenses.

Since 2016, when Việt Nam established March 25 as National Social Work Day, more than one-ninth of hospitals in the country have established Social Work Departments, employing about 1,600 full-time workers and 6,000 volunteers.

"These workers have assisted over one billion patient visits, addressing both immediate needs and systemic healthcare challenges," said Hà Anh Đức, Director of the Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health.

Trương Hữu Khanh, former Social Work Department Director at National Children's Hospital 1, emphasised expanding support for specific medical needs.

"We're establishing a rare disease fund and developing programmes for neurological conditions and organ transplants," Khanh said.

"Our goal is comprehensive care that addresses both medical and social determinants of health."

The social workers' dedication reflects a broader commitment to healthcare equity in Việt Nam. Their work ensures that financial limitations never stand between a patient and necessary treatment, creating a healthcare system that serves all citizens regardless of economic status.

Cúc said: "We may work behind the scenes but our impact is felt on the front lines of healthcare every day." — VNS