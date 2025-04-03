Bình Phước co-operatives help improve ethnic people's lives

BÌNH PHƯỚC — The development of co-operatives in areas inhabited by ethnic minorities in Bình Phước Province has helped to improve their lives.

The southeastern province is home to 40 ethnic groups, who account for nearly 20 per cent of its population.

There are 136 such co-operatives, which provide jobs for 5,680 ethnic individuals.

The province’s Co-operative Alliance has worked along with relevant departments and agencies to implement measures that promote the collective economy in general and co-operatives in ethnic communities in particular.

It has advised the province People’s Committee on a project to develop the collective economy in ethnic people’s areas for the 2022-2025 period.

The project aims to enhance the capacity and efficiency of producing and processing agricultural products, as well as boost the export of key agricultural products produced on a large scale and as part of value chains.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Nhung, deputy chairwoman of the alliance, said the alliance is implementing the 2023 Co-operative Law and has established a consultancy team for the formation and operation of co-operatives.

The alliance has implemented policies to connect co-operative members, both those within the alliance and all co-operatives in the province.

These connections aim to provide support in training, enhance their capacity to apply digital transformation, develop production and trading plans, and improve the skills of co-operative managers, Nhung said.

“The alliance has supported and collaborated with co-operatives to expand their membership and improve their management capabilities.”

Of the 136 co-operatives in ethnic communities, 55 have adopted advanced technologies in their production processes to increase productivity and efficiency.

Forty-five of the 136 co-operatives are agricultural and have established links with stakeholders for selling their products.

Co-operatives with ethnic member have helped many of them improve their incomes and lift themselves out of poverty.

The Trảng Cỏ Bù Lạch organic cashew agricultural co-operative in Bù Đăng District’s Đồng Nai Commune has 202 members, including 121 ethnic people.

They cultivate a total of 1,000 ha of cashew, providing them with a stable income, and many have sustainably escaped poverty.

The co-operative collaborates with companies to purchase cashew and ensure stable selling prices for its members.

Điểu Nu, a member of the co-operative, said his family relies mainly on growing cashew but used to have low yields and unreliable incomes due to a lack of knowledge of proper cultivation techniques and no guaranteed sales.

After joining the co-operative, his family now has a stable income, he said.

“Co-operative members also receive VNĐ300,000 (US$12) per hectare for the cost of cutting weeds, interest-free loans to buy fertilisers and guidance on intercropping and selecting new high-yield cashew varieties.”

Thị Khưi, director of the co-operative, said it works with export companies to help members grow cashew and coffee organically and produce high-quality products.

It also buys all its members' products, ensuring they make a profit and improve their lives, she said.

The Lộc Khánh Trading and Service Co-operative in Lộc Ninh District’s Lộc Khánh Commune has trained its members in fruit-growing techniques and guarantees the purchase of their products.

Trương Văn Kiên, director of the co-operative, said in addition to providing farming techniques, the co-operative also offers interest-free loans to members to buy farming inputs. — VNS