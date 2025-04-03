Disadvantaged students get medical scholarships

HUẾ CITY – Lifestart Foundation (Australia), a not-for-profit charity, has recently awarded a new round of major General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to nine exceptionally talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds in central Việt Nam.

This latest cohort includes seven medical university students and two resident doctoral students from Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

They have received prestigious scholarships, comprising financial aid and three new laptops, with the total value exceeding US$60,275 (more than VNĐ1.5 billion).

The nine scholarship recipients have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements despite facing significant financial and personal hardship. Their dedication to pursuing a medical career aligns with Lifestart Foundation’s mission of supporting students whose education will not only transform their own lives and of their families, but also contribute to the broader community.

Before receiving their Lifestart Foundation Medical Education Scholarships, many of these students struggled to afford basic necessities such as food and shelter. The scholarship programme covers tuition fees, books and provides a food and rent allowance, ensuring they have access to safe accommodation and a balanced, nutritious diet.

Karen Leonard OAM (Order of Australia Medal), the Founder of Lifestart Foundation, said: "We are incredibly proud to offer the most prestigious and highest-value General Medicine and Residency Scholarships to this reputable institution. It is an honour to help nurture the future of healthcare in Việt Nam. Through our scholarship programme, we aim not only to ease financial burdens but also to empower these students to reach their full potential."

For the past 25 years, Lifestart Foundation’s Medical Scholarship Programme has made significant investment in disadvantaged youth in Việt Nam, allowing students to pursue higher education and fulfil their aspirations of becoming highly skilled healthcare professionals.

Beyond financial support, Lifestart Foundation takes a holistic approach by providing scholarship recipients with essential resources such as new laptops and ongoing mentoring sessions, ensuring long-term academic success and a lasting positive impact on their lives.

To date, Lifestart Foundation has awarded a total of 114 scholarships, across multiple universities in Việt Nam, with a total investment of $639,447 (about VNĐ16 billion) in the medical sector.

Lifestart Foundation’s largest and most important project is education scholarships as they believe that via education they can break the poverty cycle for future generations. They believe that nurturing and encouraging fine minds in particular in the health sector will help the development of Việt Nam and its people. Their motivation and inspiration to volunteer in the country for the past 25 years are the recipients - past and present - of their scholarship programme.

The not-for-profit charity foundation from Australia said it has been awarding scholarships to Huế University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Đà Nẵng University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy since 2018.

It also provided clean water systems to remote schools in the mountainous regions, bicycles to disadvantaged school students and support for disadvantaged Vietnamese families in central Việt Nam.