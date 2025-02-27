Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Fusion launches campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025

February 27, 2025 - 09:00
Fusion Hotel Group, Việt Nam’s leading wellness-inspired hospitality brand, is launching a new exclusive offer through its fusionlife loyalty program – Empower Her Journey – to celebrate 2025 International Women’s Day.
Fusion Hotel Group is launching an “Empower Her Journey” campaign for the upcoming International Women’s Day. – Photo courtesy of Fusion

This special campaign, designed to honour women around the world, is the perfect opportunity for women who love to travel to unwind and recharge at any Fusion resorts and hotels across Việt Nam and Thailand, as well as for customers to show their appreciation to their mothers, wives, and female loved ones with a memorable getaway.

Newly-registered members will be eligible for exclusive fusionlife discounts and benefits, including a 38 percent room rate discount with a booking window from March 1 to 15, 2025 applied on all room types, and for stays up to 31 Dec 2025.

Additionally, members will also enjoy a host of benefits including discounts on F&B and Spa of up to 25%, stay credits, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, a guaranteed late check-out service until 2pm, and potential room upgrades depending on availability.

Members of the loyalty programme fusionlife can enjoy a wide variety of benefits and discounts. – Photo courtesy of Fusion

To register for fusionlife, visit:

 https://fusionhotelgroup.com/fusionlife/

Renowned for its signature all spa-inclusive concept, Fusion Hotel Group offers a diverse portfolio of luxury beachfront resorts and urban lifestyle hotels across Việt Nam and Thailand.

Travellers can discover Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh, Maia Quy Nhon, along with other premier locations such as Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Hue, Fusion Suites Phuket Patong, and vibrant city escapes like Fusion Original Saigon Centre, Fusion Suites Saigon and Glow Bangkok Riverside.

Fusion is on track to reach 50 properties by 2028 and remain committed to providing wellness-focused, culturally immersive experiences across Asia.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

PGC Đà Nẵng: Shaping the future of LPG with cutting-edge technology

PGC Đà Nẵng, officially known as Petrolimex Đà Nẵng Gas Company Limited, has been a trusted name in the Central and Central Highlands regions for over 25 years. Throughout its long journey, the company has not only guaranteed consumer rights but also underscored its unwavering commitment to customer safety.
Brandinfo

Behind the iconic bridges of Da Nang

Da Nang is the only city in Vietnam known as the "City of Bridges." Each bridge in the city serves a unique purpose, marking significant stages in its journey of development and integration. Perhaps not many people know that behind these iconic bridges lies a deeper meaning — a journey to fulfill the aspiration of connecting the East and West coasts of the city along the Han River.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom