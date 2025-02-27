Fusion launches campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025

This special campaign, designed to honour women around the world, is the perfect opportunity for women who love to travel to unwind and recharge at any Fusion resorts and hotels across Việt Nam and Thailand, as well as for customers to show their appreciation to their mothers, wives, and female loved ones with a memorable getaway.

Newly-registered members will be eligible for exclusive fusionlife discounts and benefits, including a 38 percent room rate discount with a booking window from March 1 to 15, 2025 applied on all room types, and for stays up to 31 Dec 2025.

Additionally, members will also enjoy a host of benefits including discounts on F&B and Spa of up to 25%, stay credits, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, a guaranteed late check-out service until 2pm, and potential room upgrades depending on availability.

To register for fusionlife, visit:

https://fusionhotelgroup.com/fusionlife/

Renowned for its signature all spa-inclusive concept, Fusion Hotel Group offers a diverse portfolio of luxury beachfront resorts and urban lifestyle hotels across Việt Nam and Thailand.

Travellers can discover Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh, Maia Quy Nhon, along with other premier locations such as Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Hue, Fusion Suites Phuket Patong, and vibrant city escapes like Fusion Original Saigon Centre, Fusion Suites Saigon and Glow Bangkok Riverside.

Fusion is on track to reach 50 properties by 2028 and remain committed to providing wellness-focused, culturally immersive experiences across Asia.