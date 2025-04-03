Stavian Group and Shinec Group enter a strategic cooperation agreement

HẢI PHÒNG — Stavian Group and Shinec Group officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Thursday in the northern port city of Hải Phòng, to jointly develop industrial real estate projects throughout Việt Nam.

Both parties will leverage their strengths, resources and expertise to foster a mutually beneficial collaboration, aiming to create sustainable value through strategic partnerships in Việt Nam’s industrial real estate sector.

As part of this collaboration, Stavian Group and Shinec Group will share expertise, technology, and experience while optimising their respective strengths to develop eco-industrial zones and clusters. This approach aims to drive sustainable growth in the industrial real estate market, aligning with global trends and environmental considerations.

The list of industrial zones and industrial clusters that both sides plan to develop includes projects in Quảng Ninh Province, Hải Dương Province, Khánh Hòa Province, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, Hậu Giang Province, Cần Thơ City, Bạc Liêu Province, along with many other projects that both parties are jointly researching and developing.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tony Dinh – Chairman and CEO of Stavian Group – said: "The industrial zones that both corporations aspire to develop will not only ensure sustainable growth but also provide an optimal working environment for businesses and workers alike. These zones will feature modern infrastructure, cutting-edge technology and effective environmental protection solutions, contributing to the creation of a harmonious and sustainable industrial ecosystem."

Phạm Hồng Điệp, Chairman of Shinec Group, said: “Throughout our journey, Shinec has consistently focused on building a sustainable industrial ecosystem that balances economic development with environmental and community well-being. We are pioneers in implementing circular economy models, optimizing resource utilisation, minimising waste, and fostering environmental responsibility. In addition to ESG reporting and sustainable development initiatives, we actively seek like-minded partners to create eco-friendly industrial real estate solutions.

"Today, the strategic partnership between SHINEC GROUP & STAVIAN GROUP has been officially established. Together, we will set new standards for ‘Made-in-Vietnam’ industrial real estate, meeting the increasingly stringent demands of global clients. More importantly, we are shaping a new benchmark for Việt Nam’s industrial real estate market, leading the industry toward a more sustainable and forward-thinking future."

As a large-scale multinational industrial-technology and trading corporation, Stavian Group operates in over 30 countries and exports to more than 100 countries and territories. Stavian Group is currently focused on the core business in industrial manufacturing and related ecosystems, encompassing five key sectors: industrial production, high technology, industrial infrastructure development, energy transition, trading and investment.

Industrial infrastructure development plays a key role in Stavian Group’s industrial ecosystem. With a strong commitment to building sustainable industrial parks, Stavian Group focuses on developing green, modern and well-equipped zones that meet the needs of both domestic and international enterprises. Stavian Group’s existing projects in Vĩnh Phúc, Hưng Yên and other provinces in Việt Nam are expected to become ideal destinations for investors, contributing to local economic growth and community development. — VNS