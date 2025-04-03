Khánh Hòa breaks ground on US$70 million Dốc Đá Trắng Industrial Park

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Khánh Hòa Province held a ground-breaking ceremony for the Dốc Đá Trắng Industrial Park on April 2.

The project will cover about 288 hectares in Vạn Hưng Commune (Vạn Ninh District) and Ninh Thọ Commune (Ninh Hòa Town), with a total investment exceeding VNĐ1.8 trillion (US$70 million).

Located within the Vân Phong Economic Zone, the industrial park is developed by Viglacera Yên Mỹ Industrial Park Development JSC. It spans nearly 288 hectares, with 204 hectares designated for industrial production and warehousing, featuring a maximum construction density of 70 per cent and buildings up to five stories high.

Over four hectares are allocated for service areas, including commercial facilities, healthcare, sports, worker accommodation and product exhibition spaces.

Dốc Đá Trắng Industrial Park is expected to operate for 50 years and create around 16,000 jobs.

The park aims to attract industries including clean manufacturing, processing and manufacturing, high technology, precision mechanics, electronics, supporting industries and logistics.

At the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính said that the establishment of the industrial park would accelerate the province’s industrialisation and modernisation while providing additional momentum for the strong development of the Vân Phong Economic Zone.

"The groundbreaking of this project today demonstrates the strong commitment of Khánh Hòa Province, government agencies and investors in executing national, regional, and provincial industrial development strategies," he said.

He emphasised that the industrial park must be developed as a smart, modern and sustainable hub, integrating industrial ecosystems, innovation, urban development and high-tech services. It should ensure balanced growth with the local community, infrastructure development and the province’s knowledge-based economy.

Upon the completion of the Dốc Đá Trắng Industrial Park, secondary enterprises investing in the park should prioritise increasing the localisation rate and developing supply chains that actively involve Vietnamese businesses.

Chính affirmed that the Vietnamese Government remains committed to maintaining a stable investment environment, advancing administrative reforms and improving the legal framework to foster a transparent and healthy business climate. These efforts aim to further facilitate domestic and foreign enterprises in investing and operating in Việt Nam, driving the country toward a new era of prosperity and economic strength. — BIZHUB/VNS