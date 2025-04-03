Việt Nam, Laos boost trade at Savannakhet expo

VIENTIANE — The 5th Exhibition of HCM City and Friendship Provinces and Cities in Savannakhet is being held from April 2 to 6, serving as a platform for boosting trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

At the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Trần Phượng Trân, deputy head of HCM City’s National Assembly deputy delegation, emphasised the event’s critical significance in fostering partnerships between localities of both nations. She expressed her confidence that the active engagement of businesses will unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth.

Vice Governor of Savannakhet Saensak Soulisak highlighted the exhibition’s role in expanding trade collaboration, enabling businesses to connect, share experience and explore investment prospects. He also noted its significance in promoting local products to a wider market.

This year’s expo featured around 250 booths and attracted over 50 enterprises from seven Lao provinces, along with Vietnamese businesses from Australia, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

More than 130 companies from Việt Nam’s Quảng Bình, Quảng Trị, Long An, Gia Lai and HCM City showcased an array of products, including handicrafts, jewelry, wooden furniture, home décor, agricultural goods and food.

A key highlight of the event was the Laos-Việt Nam Trade and Investment Promotion Conference, designed to facilitate business networking, discussions on investment policies and insights into priority sectors. The conference is expected to pave the way for enhanced trade and investment cooperation, further deepening the Việt Nam-Laos special friendship. VNS