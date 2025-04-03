Ample room remains for Việt Nam-Belarus trade co-operation

HÀ NỘI — A Việt Nam-Belarus business forum was held in Hà Nội on Wednesday, aiming to promote economic and trade co-operation between the two countries.

The forum was organised by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the National Marketing Centre of Belarus under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, and the Belarusian Embassy in Việt Nam within the framework of the Việt Nam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2025).

Speaking at the event, director of the MoIT’s Trade Promotion Agency Vũ Bá Phú highlighted ample room for the two countries to expand cooperation and fully utilise the advantages offered by the Việt Nam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement.

To further develop the Việt Nam-Belarus economic and trade relationship, it is essential to enhance trade promotion and investment initiatives such as trade fairs, forums, thematic workshops, and trade connections, which serve as an important bridge for businesses from both sides to meet, connect, and seek cooperation opportunities, he said.

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak said Belarus sees great potential for co-operation with Việt Nam in vaccine production, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, and Việt Nam can export electronic components to Belarus, contributing to diversifying bilateral trade.

Moreover, Belarus is particularly interested in cooperation between scientists from both countries to promote research and development of new technologies, he said, adding that developing high-tech industries will not only help both nations meet domestic demands but also enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

Furthermore, technology security is increasingly becoming an important factor that plays an essential role in reinforcing each nation's independence and autonomy. Therefore, both countries need to strengthen co-operation in this area to ensure sustainable development.

The Belarusian official said that he hopes the two countries will continue to develop the free trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), thereby facilitating the expansion of cooperation in various fields, particularly high-tech industries.

Statistics show that in 2024, the total import-export value between the two countries reached approximately $59.7 million, an increase of nearly 45 per cent compared to 2023.

Việt Nam exports to Belarus key items such as aquatic products, fruits, cashews, rubber, machinery, electronic equipment, and components, while importing from Belarus fertilisers, chemicals, components, spare parts, milk, and pharmaceuticals.

Pavel Pigal, head of the Foreign Economic Relations Department at the National Marketing Centre of Belarus, said that the Việt Nam-EAEU free trade agreement not only increases trade exchange between Việt Nam and Belarus but also facilitates Việt Nam's relations with the entire EAEU region. — VNS