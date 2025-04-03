Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

SBV's credit growth target helps real estate recovery

April 03, 2025 - 11:06
Experts said a large portion of this influx of cash will likely flow into promising investment avenues like real estate and securities, especially given the current volatility in the gold market.
An urban complex in Hoàng Mai District, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) objective of a 16 per cent credit growth in 2025, injecting approximately VNĐ2.5 million billion into the economy, will likely speed up the recovery of the real estate sector, according to the Việt Nam Association of Realtors (VARS).

Responding to a directive issued by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, 24 commercial banks reduced deposit interest rates by 0.1-2 per cent, the largest adjustment this year. Additionally, many banks launched specific loan packages for young homebuyers, signalling a potential shift of funds towards the property sector.

Experts said a large portion of this influx of cash will likely flow into promising investment avenues like real estate and securities, especially given the current volatility in the gold market.

Economist Dr Cấn Văn Lực from BIDV said thanks to Việt Nam's efforts in economic growth in 2024-2025, along with controlled inflation and low interest rates, were key drivers for the real estate market's resurgence. He also anticipated that institutional reforms, improved planning, and increased public investment would further propel the market. Financial pressures on property developers eased, improving their access to capital.

Nguyễn Quốc Anh from batdongsan.vn, a popular real estate listing site in Việt Nam, said there had been a significant change in buyers' and investors' sentiment since late 2023, with more individuals now ready to purchase property, particularly land plots.

The Institute of Construction Economics under the Ministry of Construction predicted a more active market in 2025, with housing and land prices potentially rising by 8-10 per cent. They also noted that current preferential home loan rates and reduced rates for social housing credit packages would positively influence the real estate market by attracting more bank lending.

In light of these developments, VARS advised real estate companies to concentrate on products that meet demand, especially social and mid-range housing, to facilitate loan access and sales. This aligns with the strategy of Trần Anh Group's Chairman Trần Đức Vinh, who is focusing on social housing projects to overcome previous development challenges.

Chairman of the HCM City Real Estate Association Lê Hoàng Châu said that while commercial housing offers higher profit margins, social housing projects would benefit from faster legal processes, enabling quicker capital recovery.

For individual investors, VARS recommended careful consideration before investing, particularly when using leverage. They advise against following market hype and suggest prioritising areas with real development potential, complete infrastructure, and strong demand for long-term investment success. Overall, the real estate market in 2025 presents significant recovery opportunities, but thorough preparation and flexible strategies are crucial for all participants. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Việt Nam remains among Asia’s most attractive real estate markets: JLL

JLL, a renowned market research company, anticipates a revitalised Vietnamese real estate sector in 2025, fueled by positive investor sentiment, lower borrowing costs, and increased transaction activity across key asset categories, as highlighted in its latest report, "Vietnam Property Market Outlook 2025: A New Chapter in Economic Growth."
Economy

Industrial real estate expects a boost from policies, FDI

The acceleration of legal obstacles removal in recent industrial real estate projects is creating growth opportunities for many businesses participating in this segment. Notably, this is also one of the key factors contributing to attracting investment and boosting growth for real estate in 2025.
Economy

HCM City’s real estate credit grows by 12.3%

Lenders in HCM City reported outstanding real estate loans of VNĐ1.09 quadrillion (US$42.7 billion) last year, up 12.3 per cent year-on-year and making up 27.5 per cent of total loans, according to data from the central bank.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam, Laos boost trade at Savannakhet expo

Vice Governor of Savannakhet Saensak Soulisak highlighted the exhibition’s role in expanding trade collaboration, enabling businesses to connect, share experience and explore investment prospects. He also noted its significance in promoting local products to a wider market.
Economy

Domestic trade could boost GDP growth: experts

Experts stressed the importance of comprehensive solutions, including industry-wide collaboration. Rather than isolated competition, sectors such as tourism and trade should work together to drive broader economic expansion.
Economy

Two air routes connect Đà Nẵng with Almaty and Yangon

Two air routes connecting Đà Nẵng with Almaty, Kazakhstan and Yangon, Myanmar have been launched, opening more tourism opportunities for visitors from the two promising markets and increasing the number of international flights to the central city to 52 flights each day.
Economy

Output rises for first time in three months: PMI

In a report released on April 1, the S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) posted above the 50.0 no-change mark for the first time in four months during March, signalling an improvement in business conditions at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom