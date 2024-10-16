Party official receives Moroccan guest

HÀ NỘI Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, hosted a reception for Mustapha El Ktiri, High Commissioner for Former Resistance Fighters and Former Members of the Liberation Army of Morocco, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese official sincerely thanked El Ktiri for creating favourable conditions for the working visit of a CPV delegation to Morocco from May 29 to June 3, featuring meetings with the leaders of the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Parliament, and political parties in the country, particularly their participation in a workshop on President Hồ Chí Minh at the High Commission's headquarters.

Nghĩa recalled his deep memories of his recent visit to Morocco, especially during his trip to the Vietnam village in the African nation, where he met with Vietnamese expats and Moroccan mothers whose children supported Việt Nam's just struggle against French colonialism.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese people never forget and always cherish the Moroccan people's support for Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and unification, as well as in the national construction at present.

The host said he hopes the two sides will coordinate more closely in various fields and elevate their cooperation to promote the development of both countries, including enhancing exchanges and collaboration between their veterans' enterprises.

For his part, El Ktiri highlighted the good friendship between Việt Nam and Morocco from the past to the present, hoping that the two countries will further strengthen their cooperation in the future, especially in educating young people to better understand the bilateral relationship.

He also underlined the need for the sides to exchange experience and collaborate closely to promote their development on the international stage while maintaining their independence and self-reliance. VNS