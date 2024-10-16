Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

VFF’s 10th National Congress begins first working session

October 16, 2024 - 22:07
The 10th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2024 - 2029 tenure began its first working session in Hà Nội on October 16.
At the first working session of the congress. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI The 10th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for the 2024 - 2029 tenure began its first working session in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The three-day congress, themed "Solidarity - Democracy - Innovation - Creativity – Development", has brought together a total of 1,052 delegates representing various classes, ethnic groups, religions, armed forces, overseas Vietnamese, and VFF officials at all levels.

It aims to review the implementation of the Resolution adopted by the VFF’s 9th National Congress for the 2019 - 2024 tenure and outline directions, goals, and action plans for the new term.

The delegates will look into working reports of the VFF Central Committee, the Presidium, and the Standing Board of the VFF Central Committee for the 2019 - 2024 tenure, a proposal to amend and supplement the VFF Charter, and approve the amendments to the Charter.

At the first working session, the Presidium of the congress was elected, consisting of 55 members, including Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường who were invited to join the Presidium.

In the morning of the same day, members of the Presidium of the 9th VFF Central Committee, heads of delegations and overseas Vietnamese laid a wreath in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.

They also laid a wreath and offered incense at the monument to war heroes and martyrs on Bắc Sơn street in Hà Nội. VNS

