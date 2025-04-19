Nuclear energy development to facilitate green transition: Conference

HÀ NỘI — Developing nuclear energy will contribute to diversifying energy sources, strengthening energy security, and providing a stable electricity base for digital and green transition, heard a conference in Hà Nội on April 18.

The conference aimed to contribute opinions for a draft project to make theoretical and practical research serving the building of a resolution on promoting the peaceful use of nuclear power for national development in the new era.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định said that nuclear power is a long-term commitment based on the use of advanced, proven, and secure technologies.

Định outlined the core direction of the proposed resolution, which aims to vigorously develop and expand the application of nuclear energy in multiple sectors. The strategy is designed to integrate with national socio-economic development plans, ensuring high levels of safety for both people and the environment, while opening new growth avenues and driving innovation in high-tech industries, he stated.

The proposal aims to establish nuclear energy as a strategic industry contributing to sustainable development and national security, supported by a robust legal framework, international standards, and strengthened global cooperation.

Định said that in preparing the proposal, the Ministry of Science and Technology consulted leading Vietnamese nuclear experts and engaged with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and international specialists to ensure a robust and informed framework.

Participants discussed key aspects such as decentralisation of investment approval for nuclear power plant projects, long-term planning through to 2050, workforce development, incentive mechanisms for nuclear professionals, and policies to attract students into nuclear energy fields.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng emphasised that developing atomic energy, including nuclear power, is essential to achieving double-digit economic growth and supporting Việt Nam’s green and digital transitions.

He called for a concise, practical, and actionable resolution in line with the Party's directions, urged clarity in setting measurable targets, and highlighted the importance of learning from international experiences to shape a long-term, phased roadmap tailored to Việt Nam’s conditions. — VNS