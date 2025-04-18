Samsung launches "Galaxy AI Understands Vietnamese – Celebrating Vietnamese Tourism" contest

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Electronics Vietnam, in partnership with the Tourism Information Centre under the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism, on Friday officially launched the content creation contest “Galaxy AI Understands Vietnamese – Celebrating Vietnamese Tourism.”

Running from April 18 to May 18, the contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens currently living in Việt Nam. More than just a platform for creativity, the competition is designed to spark national pride, love for the homeland, and a deeper appreciation for Vietnamese culture - while also promoting domestic tourism through the innovative lens of Galaxy AI.

The contest offers total prizes valued at up to VNĐ300 million.

Speaking at the launch event, Lê Xuân Trường, Marketing and Communications Director for Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics Vietnam, said that Samsung integrated Vietnamese into Galaxy AI in 2024, making it one of 13 supported languages.

“In 2025, we’re continuing to improve Galaxy AI’s understanding of Vietnamese, especially on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Series, to deliver even more useful and meaningful experiences to our users,” he said. “With Galaxy AI, users have powerful tools to create and share the cultural richness and natural beauty of Việt Nam with both local and global audiences.”

Nguyễn Đức Xuyên, Deputy Director of the Tourism Information Centre, emphasized that this collaboration with Samsung is a step toward inspiring travellers - especially tech-savvy youth - to engage with tourism in innovative ways.

“This initiative marks a new direction in partnerships between the tourism sector and leading technology companies,” he added. “It contributes to building a smart tourism ecosystem that’s both practical and effective.”

Hà Văn Siêu, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, said:

“In 2024, Việt Nam's tourism recovered to 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels - the highest in Southeast Asia. Q1 2025 saw over 6 million international visitors, a record high.”

He credited this growth to stronger digital transformation in tourism management, promotion, and visitor experience.

The partnership between Samsung Vietnam and the Tourism Information Center highlights efforts to apply modern tech in promoting Việt Nam.

“I believe the ‘Galaxy AI Understands Vietnamese, Celebrates Vietnamese Tourism’ contest will inspire tech and travel lovers, sparking creative ideas to showcase Vietnam’s beauty,” he added. “These efforts will support the 2025 national tourism stimulus programme.”

All contest updates, related activities, and award announcements will be available on the official websites of the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (vietnamtourism.gov.vn) and Samsung Vietnam (samsung.com/vn), as well as their official Facebook pages: VNAT and Samsung Vietnam. — VNS