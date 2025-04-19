PM urges Warburg Pincus to boost fair, sustainable Việt Nam-US trade

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday received Jeffrey Perlman, Chief Executive Officer of Warburg Pincus and Chairman of the ASEAN-US Business Council (USABC), during which he called on the fund to expand its investments in Việt Nam, and engage with the US government on adopting appropriate measures to promote fair and sustainable bilateral trade.

PM Chính expressed his appreciation for the fund's partnership and sustainable investments in Vietnam over the past decade, acknowledging its efforts and commitment to expanding investment in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu in particular and in Việt Nam as a whole.

Agreeing with the proposal from Warburg Pincus and the People's Committee of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu regarding the investment in constructing an expressway connecting Long Thành International Airport in Đồng Nai Province with Hồ Tràm in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, the Government leader urged the fund to continue working closely with relevant ministries and agencies to soon carry out the project.

He emphasised that this expressway is of significant importance in enhancing regional connectivity, boosting the development of high-quality tourism, and supporting auxiliary service industries. The project will fully capitalise on the strategic location and vast potential of Hồ Tràm, which holds great potential to become a major tourism hub.

As Việt Nam is a developing country with a transitioning economy, and is still dealing with the severe consequences of war, it hopes to continue receiving support and cooperation from the US, and strengthening and deepening the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including maintaining and promoting stable, sustainable economic and trade relations based on equality and mutual benefit, while enhancing cooperation with US investors in the country.

Expressing gratitude for the US’s extension of the deadline for imposing its reciprocal tariff to facilitate negotiations, the PM stressed that the economic and trade relations between the two countries are not in direct competition, but rather complementary. To date, Việt Nam has essentially addressed the concerns of the US, actively reducing taxes, purchasing more goods from the country, and is ready to engage in exchanges and negotiations on the basis of mutual benefit, aiming for sustainable, fair trade, as discussed recently between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Donald Trump.

Noting that Việt Nam needs support and cooperation of other countries to overcome these current challenges, Chính affirmed that Việt Nam does not rely solely on that support and cooperation, but always respects the legitimate rights and interests of its partners, and listens to reasonable opinions.

He requested that Warburg Pincus help to mobilise as much capital as possible for both the public and private sectors, and call for the US government to soon recognise Việt Nam's market economy status and remove Việt Nam from the list of countries with restrictions on high-tech exports.

Việt Nam will continue to create the best conditions for, and stand alongside businesses to ensure their legal, healthy and effective operations, while always listening to constructive feedback to enhance mutual understanding, and increase the effectiveness of cooperation.

For his part, Jeffrey Perlman emphasised that at this crucial moment in the strongly developing economic and trade relations between Việt Nam and the US, Việt Nam continues to receive robust support from US businesses that regard Việt Nam as a very reliable partner, and believe in the long-term potential and prospects of the country.

Regarding bilateral trade relations, he assessed that Việt Nam has been very proactive in addressing the concerns of the US; and continues to actively remove barriers and obstacles for businesses, including those from the US, and work continuously to improve its investment and business environment to foster stronger cooperation.

He affirmed that, in his capacity as Chairman of the US-ASEAN Business Council, he is always ready to advise and support the development of mutually beneficial solutions on tariffs between the two countries. He also pledged to continue advocating for the development potential of Vietnam to other partners and contribute positively to the Việt Nam-US relationship.

Warburg Pincus is a leading global growth investor, investing over US$83 billion in more than 40 countries around the world. Since 2013, the firm has poured more than $2 billion into Việt Nam, with notable projects such as Vincom Retail, BW Industrial, Techcombank, MoMo, and recently, the Grand Hồ Tràm and Xuyên Á Hospital projects. — VNA/VNS