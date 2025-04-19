SSI targets 20% profit growth in 2025

HCM CITY — SSI Securities Corporation has set targets of VNĐ9.69 trillion (US$374.2 million) in revenue and VNĐ4.25 trillion ($165.9 million) in pre-tax profits for this year, representing increases of 11 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, compared to 2024.

These and other important proposals were approved at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held in HCM City on April 18, where SSI also reaffirmed its long-term strategy to innovate, enhance financial capabilities, and strengthen its leading market position.

CEO Nguyễn Hồng Nam highlighted favourable market conditions in 2025, including the implementation of Circular 68, which eases access for foreign investors, the expected FTSE Russell market upgrade in September, and the rollout of the KRX trading system. The amended Securities Law is also expected to facilitate capital mobilisation for businesses.

However, he also acknowledged ongoing challenges such as persistent net selling pressure from foreign investors.

Looking ahead to the 2025–2030 period, SSI aims to evolve from a leading securities firm into a comprehensive financial group offering a full suite of modern financial services. Its long-term strategy centres on five pillars: expanding its financial ecosystem, accelerating digital transformation, enhancing financial strength and risk management, promoting sustainable development, and boosting international cooperation to attract foreign capital.

To achieve these goals, SSI will roll out initiatives across all business divisions in 2025, focusing on market expansion, product diversification, operational efficiency, and customer experience. Strategic projects will streamline operations, and supporting units will drive digitalisation and risk control to ensure long-term growth.

Its subsidiary, SSI Asset Management (SSIAM) is targeting sustainable asset growth and aims to become Việt Nam’s top asset management company. It plans to expand both domestic and international distribution channels, with a goal of increasing its retail client base by at least 15 per cent. SSIAM will also introduce new investment products, particularly in private equity and other customised financial solutions.

Another subsidiary, SSI Digital aims to lead in digital assets, fintech, and blockchain in Việt Nam. In 2025, it plans to invest at least $10 million in around 10 blockchain and AI projects, while expanding operations and building strategic global partnerships. The company also intends to work with partners and regulators to research and pilot a digital asset market in Việt Nam.

In 2024, SSI delivered strong financial results with revenue surpassing VNĐ8.7 trillion and pre-tax profit reaching VNĐ3.54 trillion, up by 19.6 per cent and 20 per cent over 2023. Its total assets reached VNĐ73.5 trillion and shareholders' equity stood at VNĐ26.8 trillion, up 6 per cent and 15 per cent over 2023.

Key business segments—securities services, principal investment, treasury finance, investment banking, and asset management—all contributed to the company’s solid performance, Nam said.

For Q1 2025, SSI estimates consolidated revenue of VNĐ2.18 trillion and pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.03 trillion, achieving 22.5 per cent and 24.3 per cent of its annual targets.

At the AGM, shareholders also approved a 10 per cent cash dividend for 2024, amounting to over VNĐ1.97 trillion.

Additionally, the AGM approved a plan to increase charter capital through a private placement of 104 million shares during the 2025–2026 period, raising capital from VNĐ19.7 trillion to VNĐ20.8 trillion to support lending and investment activities. — VNS