Vietnamese businesses in Cambodia commit to fostering strong and prosperous Việt Nam

PHNOM PENH — The Vietnamese business community in Cambodia remains committed to supporting and contributing to the development of a strong and prosperous Việt Nam in the new era, said Dr Heng LiHong, Standing Member of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) and Vice President cum Secretary General of the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA).

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency reporter on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025), Dr Heng stressed the importance of combatting corruption and streamlining the state apparatus from the central to local levels, noting that these efforts are of great significance to the leadership of the CPV as well as the country's development.

He emphasised that the fight against corruption serves as both an immediate priority and a long-term strategy for Việt Nam's continued reform, integration, and development, showcasing the Party's innovative approach, political mettle, and high sense of responsibility in its leadership role.

According to him, the corruption fight creates a fair and transparent environment, fostering social trust. A stronger bond between the Party and the people, he believed, is key to the nation’s political stability and sustainable growth.

Furthermore, he applauded the Party's drive to eliminate inefficiency, minimise waste of resources, and establish a more effective, efficient, and streamlined administrative system. Such reforms, he stated, enable targeted investments in critical sectors like education, health care, science, and infrastructure, creating momentum needed for substantial socio-economic advancement.

Reflecting on these efforts, Dr Heng stressed that they will play a pivotal role in improving the quality of the workforce and nurturing a leadership system characterised by profesionalism, integrity and close ties to the people. This, he affirmed, is essential for the Party's success in executing Việt Nam's development strategies in the context of intensive global integration, while also boosting Vietnam’s international standing.

Looking ahead, Dr Heng expressed optimism about the CPV's leadership, particularly in its ongoing support for Vietnamese businesses both at home and abroad, including those operating in Cambodia.

He stressed the importance of continued innovation in policy development, ensuring that policies are not only practical and effective but also aligned with both domestic and international realities. He also highlighted the need for the Party to listen more to feedback from businesses and the overseas Vietnamese community in order to refine policies that better meet actual needs.

Dr Heng further called for enhanced mechanisms to assist Vietnamese businesses investing in neighbouring countries such as Cambodia, proposing the establishment of official communication channels between these businesses and domestic authorities to resolve legal and financial issues swiftly. Additionally, he stressed the importance of developing a skilled workforce with international expertise to better support Vietnamese businesses operating globally.

Finally, Dr Heng advocated for prioritising small and medium-sized enterprises, which are vital to Việt Nam's economy, with stronger support in areas like capital, technology, and market access to ensure their continued contributions to the nation’s development. — VNS