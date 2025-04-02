Politics & Law
Home World

Former Lao President Khamtay Siphanone passes away

April 02, 2025 - 23:36
General Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, former President of Laos and senior revolutionary of the LPRP, passed away at 10:30am on April 2 at the age of 102.
General Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, former President of Laos and senior revolutionary of the LPRP. VNA photo

VIENTIANE – General Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, former President of Laos and senior revolutionary of the LPRP, passed away at 10:30am on April 2 at the age of 102, according to a special communique by the Party Central Committee, National Assembly and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Development issued on April 2.

To express deep respect and profound gratitude for General Khamtay Siphandone, the Party Central Committee, National Assembly and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Development have declared five days of national mourning from April 3 to 7.

Official memorial services will be held at the National Convention Centre, Vientiane. VNS

