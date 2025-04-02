Politics & Law
Home World

Malaysia investigates gas pipeline explosion

April 02, 2025 - 16:38
The incident destroyed 78 houses and 10 shop lots, while also damaging 237 other houses and numerous vehicles. An estimated 364 people were affected, including 63 injured.

 

 

At the explosion site — Photo vietnamplus.vn

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian authorities on April 2 began investigating the safety measures at the site of the gas pipeline explosion involving the national oil and gas company Petronas, which occurred the previous day in Selangor state.

Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said priority is to ensure that affected families receive the necessary support to repair or rebuild their homes.

The safety of each house in the restricted area will be reviewed, including three residential neighborhoods within a 290-meter radius along Putra Harmoni road in the Putra Heights area, before allowing residents to return home.

During his visit to the site on April 1, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced immediate financial assistance of MYR5,000 (US$1,250) for each homeowner whose property was completely destroyed and 2,500 RM for those whose property was partially damaged. — VNS

