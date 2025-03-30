ASEAN pledges humanitarian support on Myanmar earthquake

KUALA LUMPUR – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on March 29 that it stands ready to support relief and recovery efforts following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28.

"ASEAN reaffirms its solidarity with the families and communities affected by the earthquake and its impact," ASEAN said in a statement, extending its deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand.

Recognising the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, ASEAN said its relief and recovery efforts include deploying the ASEAN-Emergency Response and Assessment Team, utilising the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN, and providing Urban Search and Rescue support, based on the priorities identified by Myanmar and Thailand.

Furthermore, ASEAN reaffirmed its commitment to closely coordinating humanitarian assistance efforts. With the support of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, ASEAN will facilitate relief operations and ensure a timely and effective humanitarian response.

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar has claimed 1,002 lives, left 2,376 injured, and 30 people reported missing, according to the Information Team of the country's State Administration Council in a report at around 11:20 am (local time) on March 29.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities said on March 29 that nine people were dead, nine injured and 101 others remained missing in the capital Bangkok after the powerful earthquake sending strong tremors across Thailand. VNA/VNS