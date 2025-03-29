Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

ByteDance founder becomes China’s richest person

March 29, 2025 - 07:22
Zhang Yiming's, 41, personal wealth has reached $57.5 billion, surpassing Zhong Shanshan, founder of bottled water company Nongfu Spring and Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng.
This photo taken on April 23, 2018 shows CEO of Bytedance Zhang Yiming speaking during the 1st Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province. PHOTO: AFP

BEIJING – Zhang Yiming, founder of Chinese tech heavyweight ByteDance, has become China’s richest person for the first time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zhang’s personal wealth has reached $57.5 billion, surpassing Zhong Shanshan, founder of bottled water company Nongfu Spring and Tencent Chairman and CEO Ma Huateng.

His wealth has jumped by more than $10 billion after Bloomberg analyzed the valuations from investors. The index also showed that Zhang now ranks as Asia’s third richest person.

Zhang, 41, stepped down as CEO of ByteDance, the parent company of short-video app TikTok in 2021, with a focus on long-term strategy, corporate culture and social responsibility. THE CHINA DAILY/ANN

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom