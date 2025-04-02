Scanner detects over 70 bodies at centre of collapsed Bangkok building

BANGKOK — Bin Bunluerit, an actor and official of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, said scanning conducted on Tuesday revealed over 70 people or bodies trapped beneath the wreckage.

However, he noted that the scanned image could not determine how many metres below the pile of concrete the bodies or people were located. Despite the devastation, rescuers remain hopeful of finding survivors among the detected human shapes.

The bodies were detected after rescuers began using heavy machinery to remove concrete slabs from the rubble.

Meanwhile, other teams employed drilling machines in an attempt to reach and retrieve those trapped.

The under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building collapsed on Friday afternoon following the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, approximately 392km from Thailand’s Mae Hong Son Province.

With one body recovered on Monday, the confirmed death toll has risen to 14, while nine people are injured and 72 remain missing.

Bin highlighted that a major obstacle in the rescue operation was the lack of a complete blueprint for the under-construction building, making it difficult for teams to strategise their approach.

Additionally, the thick side walls of the structure have posed further challenges, as they make it harder for rescuers to dig inside to locate and retrieve survivors or bodies.

Rescue officials plan to deploy heavy machinery to clear more rubble and recover bodies as quickly as possible. The four-day operation has so far led to the recovery of 14 bodies.

Bin explained that most victims are likely trapped between floors 17 and 21, as the collapse occurred around break time, shortly after lunch, when many workers were resting on those floors.

He also defended the pace of the rescue operation, explaining that when signs of life are detected, rescuers must prioritise saving survivors before retrieving bodies.

Additionally, he assured that Ruamkatanyu rescuers have had no issues coordinating with international rescue teams, as foundation staff have received specialist training abroad. — THE NATION