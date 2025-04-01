Myanmar earthquake: Devastation’s full extent is unclear

HÀ NỘI — The United Nations and international relief agencies reported that they are still unable to determine the full extent of destruction from the earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, warning the disaster could worsen hunger and disease outbreaks in a country where nearly 20 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance before the quake.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has reports of three hospitals destroyed and 22 partially damaged among more than 10,000 buildings collapsed or severely devastated in central and northwest Myanmar.

However, according to the International Rescue Committee, the true scale of devastation remains unclear at this stage, with unverified reports that 80 per cent of structures in one town near Mandalay have collapsed, though confirmation is hampered by telecommunications disruptions.

An AI analysis of satellite images of Mandalay by Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab showed 515 buildings with 80 per cent to 100 per cent damage and another 1,524 with 20 per cent to 80 per cent damage. It was not clear what percentage of the city’s buildings that represented.

On March 31, Myanmar's state media quoted military government leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing as saying the earthquake death toll had reached 2,065, with more than 3,900 injured and some 270 missing. Aid agencies forecast these numbers will rise significantly due to information blackouts in remote areas.

Even before the quake, the country’s healthcare system and infrastructure were already severely underdeveloped due to long-term underinvestment. As one of the poorest countries in Asia, Myanmar has struggled to respond to serious disasters.

Relief efforts are further hindered by power outages, fuel shortages, and unstable communications. The lack of heavy machinery has slowed search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in Myanmar exceeding 40°C (104°F) are exhausting rescue workers. The WHO has declared the earthquake a highest-level emergency and appealed for US$8 million in aid, while the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has called for over $100 million to help Myanmar recover in 24 months, concerned the earthquake could exacerbate famine and disease outbreak risks. — VNA/VNS