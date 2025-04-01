Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia now at US$397mil, says PM Anwar after call with counterpart

PETALING JAYA — Pakistan’s investments in Malaysia have grown to about US$397mil, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post after a call with his Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, the Prime Minister said he welcomed more investments from Pakistan, especially in agriculture, petrochemicals and the biomass industry.

Anwar said he had spoken to Shehbaz on Monday evening and both reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Malaysia-Pakistan ties.

“Our friendship continues to deepen, opening new avenues for cooperation, particularly following my visit to Pakistan last October,” Anwar said in his Facebook post.

He also said Shehbaz is set to make his maiden visit to Malaysia in May this year and was looking forward to welcoming him on May 9.

“I pray that the blessings of Ramadan and Aidilfitri bring renewed strength to the Malaysia-Pakistan partnership for the prosperity of our peoples,” Anwar said.

Anwar said their discussion also touched on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, noting that Israel’s violations of the ceasefire continue to undermine peace efforts.

“We exchanged views and coordinated efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction and end the violence against Palestinians,” he said. — THE STAR/ANN