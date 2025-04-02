Laos aims for sustainable infrastructure development

HÀ NỘI — Laos has introduced the Enabling Environment Roadmap for Infrastructure Asset Management (IAM EE), marking a significant step toward sustainable infrastructure development.

The roadmap outlines strategies for the effective management of public infrastructure, including roads, schools, and hospitals, with a focus on resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability. This initiative aligns with Laos’ commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Additionally, the roadmap plays a crucial role in ensuring that infrastructure investments are both effective and sustainable. The Lao government, in collaboration with development partners, aims to mobilise resources, strengthen institutional frameworks, and implement best management practices to enhance infrastructure durability and sustainability.

Continuous cooperation and investment are essential to fostering economic growth and improving public services nationwide. The success of this roadmap will require close coordination among national and local government agencies, development partners, and the private sector. Laos seeks to strengthen its infrastructure management capabilities and advance sustainable development goals through these efforts. — VNS