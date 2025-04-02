Traditional Kashmiri carpet designs digitised for future generations

NEW DELHI – In order to prevent the loss of treasure trove of yore and safeguard cultural heritage, the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, has successfully digitised 560 carpet designs in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar.

An estimated 1000 traditional carpet designs, each characterized by unique patterns, sizes and knots, are historically documented in manually written talim papers, which provide coded instructions for colour selection and knot counts for carpet weaving, said an official.

Director IICT, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad, stated that a major portion of traditional designs have been preserved in soft form. “These designs can now be accessed, printed and adapted to modern market trends by modifying motifs, patterns, colours and sizes,” he added.

Identifying digitisation of traditional designs as a major challenge, Director IICT said a substantial portion of these invaluable traditional designs, written by skilled Naqash, had deteriorated over a period of time due to various reasons.

In order to speed up the conversion of remaining traditional designs into digital format, IICT has received approval from NABARD under off-farm sector funding for proceeding ahead with the digitisation of remaining old carpet designs, ensuring their conservation for future generations.

Zubair Ahmad urged the business stakeholders in carpet craft to approach IICT for accessing the digitized copies of these traditional designs, which can be interspersed with modern contemporary designs to meet the prevalent market requirement. —The Statesman/ANN