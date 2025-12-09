Party leader requests thorough preparations to ensure success of upcoming National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm requested all sub-committees in charge of preparations for the 14th National Party Congress to complete all assigned tasks on schedule, ensuring the successful organisation of the important political event.

The Party leader made the request while chairing a working session with standing members of the sub-committees in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Representatives of the sub-committees reported preparations for the congress in the recent past and tasks that need to be completed on schedule before the event; proposals related to the affairs of the sub-committees; and receiving comments and suggestions to supplement and complete draft documents submitted to the congress.

From October 15 to November 15, draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress were publicly released via mass media for public consultation. Feedback was collected from National Assembly deputies, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, officials, Party members and the people, alongside separate consultations with veteran cadres, intellectuals, scientists and business leaders.

Nearly five million contributions were recorded, comprising more than 13 million comments, they said, noting that overall, opinions showed a high degree of consensus with the draft documents.

In particular, broad support was expressed for the integration of the three key reports – the Political Report, the Socio-Economic Report and the Report on Party Building – into a unified and coherent Political Report. Many comments also offered constructive and insightful input on the country’s future development orientations. The standing boards of the sub-committees have absorbed the most relevant and sound feedback to further refine the draft documents.

General Secretary Lâm stressed the need to further strengthen communications and public awareness about the congress, ensuring the spread of positive information to reinforce confidence among officials, Party members and the public. This will help build unity within the Party and broad social consensus towards shared national development goals, while intensifying efforts to prevent the spread of harmful information and to counter hostile, divisive and distorted narratives, he said.

He urged the sub-committee in charge of documents and the sub-committee for the Party Statutes to continue their review and refinement of the draft documents to fully meet the requirements set out by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat in earlier meetings, and to submit them to the Party Central Committee for consideration at the coming 15th plenum.

The Party chief pointed to two major thematic projects to be developed for future submission to the Party Central Committee - a summary of theoretical and practical issues from 100 years of Việt Nam’s revolution under the Party’s leadership, and a review of 40 years of implementing the Platform on national construction during the transition to socialism.

These major theoretical and practical reviews are intended as important groundwork for the 15th National Party Congress and are to commence immediately after the 14th National Party Congress, he stated.

General Secretary Lâm instructed the personnel sub-committee to continue finalising preparations on personnel matters for submission to the 15th plenum. The Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission was assigned to review regulations on the congress’s working procedures, election rules, and personnel-related documents.

Meanwhile, the sub-committee in charge of logistical and organisational arrangements was requested to develop an overall, scientific plan, complete with a detailed progress chart from now until the congress and with clearly defined responsibilities.

The Party Central Committee's Office was tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of all documents and work items related to the organisation of the congress, clearly identifying tasks before, during and after the event to avoid any omissions. — VNA/VNS