Việt Nam, Russia promote law enforcement cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang chaired a welcome ceremony and held talks with Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

During the talks, Quang emphasised that since Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s May official visit to Russia, where he attended the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, bilateral cooperation has been growing strongly in various fields.

These include politics and diplomacy, security and defence, science and technology, economy, education and training, transport, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding security and law enforcement cooperation, the Ministry of Public Security of Việt Nam and relevant Russian authorities have regularly held mutual visits at various levels, signed new agreements to meet the collaboration demand in the new phase.

They have coordinated in verifying, capturing, and extraditing criminals related to the two countries’ citizens, and organised training courses and programmes to improve officers’ capacity.

Noting the rapidly changing global and regional landscapes, with both traditional and non-traditional security challenges turning more complex and criminal activities becoming more sophisticated and transnational, directly impacting the social stability and security of both Việt Nam and Russia, Quang proposed that both sides continue to fruitfully implement the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The minister suggested that his ministry and the Russian Federation Security Council Office, as well as other law enforcement and security agencies of Russia, increase the exchange of delegations at all levels to share information on issues of mutual concern, work together in verifying and handling cases involving citizens of the countries, and regularly consult, coordinate with, and support each other at multilateral forums and mechanisms.

For his part, Shoigu affirmed that security cooperation is an important pillar of the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He expressed confidence that with the political commitment and strong support of the high-ranking leaders of both countries, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, and the Russian law enforcement and security agencies, the two sides will continue to expand ties in various areas, including counter-terrorism, transnational crime prevention, information security, cybersecurity, capacity building for personnel, and other areas of mutual interest. — VNA/VNS