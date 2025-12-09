Laos seeks Việt Nam’s help to train journalists, adopt AI in media

HÀ NỘI — President of the Lao Journalists’ Association (LJA) Savanhkhone Razmountry on Monday expressed wish for more professional experience exchanges with the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association (VJA), including dispatching seasoned Vietnamese experts to bolster reporting skills in Laos.

During a working session in Hà Nội with Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and VJA Chairman Lê Quốc Minh, Savanhkhone briefed his host on Laos’ current media landscape and recent major national events of significant importance.

He specifically urged Vietnamese assistance in upskilling Lao reporters and media workers and expressed keen interest in adopting sci-tech advances, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in journalistic work.

Minh, for his part, affirmed that the visit would further tighten ties between the two associations and Vietnamese and Lao media outlets.

He highlighted sustained collaboration in recent years, including training courses for reporters and editors, cultural exchanges, and regular sharing of information on socio-economic development in both countries.

On the same day, both sides launched an advanced training course and an experience sharing session on environmental reporting for Lao journalists.

Earlier in February, a VJA delegation attended a regional forum in Laos hosted by the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists, where media professionals from across Southeast Asia shared the best practices to improve content quality in the digital age. — VNA/VNS