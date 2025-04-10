Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Ream naval base: Việt Nam supports Cambodia's peaceful, stable development

April 10, 2025 - 17:21
Việt Nam always wishes to retain and strengthen the good relations with all countries in the world, and at the same time
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the inauguration ceremony of the new facilities at the base. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam respects Cambodia's sovereignty and independence and consistently supports Cambodia's peaceful and stable development as a responsible member of the international community, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng stated in response to questions over the completion of Ream naval base in Cambodia.

"Việt Nam always wishes to retain and strengthen good relations with all countries in the world, and at the same time, all cooperation among nations needs to actively contribute to peace, security, stability and prosperity in the world, which is in accordance with international practice, on the basis of international law and fundamental principles of the UN Charter," Hằng noted at the regular press conference on Thursday in Hà Nội.

The Ream naval base, located in Sihanoukville Province in southwestern Cambodia, was inaugurated after three years of upgrades and construction on April 5, which includes a new pier, modernised infrastructure and the Cambodia-China Joint Logistics and Training Centre.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet at the inauguration ceremony of the new facilities at the base said that "Cambodia, under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party government, has no intention —whether in the past, present or future — of violating its own constitution by allowing any country or military to establish an exclusive base on Cambodian soil."

He also stressed that the Ream naval port is entirely under Cambodian sovereignty and will be used to strengthen national defence capabilities.

He stated that the expansion of the base has not been concealed from other nations and that warships from all friendly countries are welcome to visit and conduct joint military exercises, except for very large warships that the base cannot accommodate, local media reported. — VNS

Cambodia Vietnam diplomatic relations

Related Stories

Economy

Annual Việt Nam-Cambodia business dialogue held in Cambodia

The annual business dialogue in Cambodia attracted around 150 delegates, including Vietnamese businesses and Vietnamese-origin companies operating in Cambodia across various sectors such as finance, banking, insurance, telecommunications, agriculture, construction, interior design, food services, transportation, logistics, trade, healthcare, and tourism.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Cambodia step up defence cooperation

Commander of Military Region 7 Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng said that thanks to the support of the Cambodian army, government, and people, relevant search teams under Military Region 7 have repatriated 720 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in Cambodia during wartime.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

ASEAN to become an ever closer partner with Đà Nẵng City

Việt Nam has been an active member state in ASEAN with its innovative and effective contributions to the regional community during the 30-year integration in ASEAN, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, Đỗ Hùng Việt stressed, in his opening remarks at the ‘Meet ASEAN in Đà Nẵng’ 2025' forum.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM holds phone talk with New Zealand counterpart

In the phone talk, made at the request of the New Zealand side, PM Phạm Minh Chính once again expressed his joy and appreciation for the results achieved during PM Luxon's official visit to Việt Nam in February 2025, especially the two sides issuing a Joint Statement upgrading the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam introduces UN anti-cybercrime convention signing ceremony to African nations

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh affirmed that the signing ceremony, slated for October in the Vietnamese capital city of Hà Nội, is not merely a formal signing event, but also conveys a message of international cooperation in combating this type of crime, as well as providing an opportunity for international friends to better understand Việt Nam, and its culture, and people.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom